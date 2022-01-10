Deal alert: Get up to 69% off building your dream website with Zyro

A few years ago, getting started on a new website, whether for blogging or commerce, required you to have the technical smarts to build it from scratch. For many, that meant paying hundreds to thousands of dollars to web designers, front- and back-end engineers, and even going through the hurdles of registering your ideal domain. Fortunately, today we have all-in-one website builders available to us at much lower costs, like Zyro. In fact, Zyro is currently offering a significant discount, exclusive to ZDNet readers, on all of its web-building services.

Get up to 69% off Zyro's premium plans Your dream website can be had for as low as $2.90 a month Zyro From now through January 15, ZDNet readers can purchase one of Zyro's premium website builder plans and save as much as 69%. The plan options are as follows: Unleashed (Best for portfolio, blog, or business websites): Starts from $2.90 a month (69% off)

eCommerce (Best for online stores with up to 100 products): Starts from $8.90 a month (44% off)

eCommerce Plus (Best for online stores with up to 2,500 products): Starts from $15.90 a month (39% off)

No matter the plan, Zyro will provide free web hosting and SEO optimizations, the ability for you to connect your own domain, a catalog of designer-crafted templates, an SSL certificate to keep your website safe and protected, and much more. You'll also be happy to know that Zyro runs a 24-hour customer service line, which provides virtual assistance whenever you need it.

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.