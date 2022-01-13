Deal alert: Get up to $100 off ILIFE Shinebot robot mops

Robot vacuums and mops are incredibly popular, and for good reason: they take care of the boring chores while you work or do other things around the house. Today, Amazon is running a flash deal on both the ILIFE W400s and the ILIFE W450 robot vacuums, with up to $100 off. You can read our review of the ILIFE W450 for more in-depth information before you buy. But you'd better hurry: the deal ends at midnight tonight!
ILIVE Shinebot W400s
Get a robot mop for under $200
This robot mop has a maximum cleaning area of 600 square feet, making it perfect for small apartment as well as high-traffic areas in larger homes like kitchens and mudrooms. It has a .85L holding tank for clean water and washing solution and a .9L tank for dirty water, making filling and emptying the unit a breeze.
ILIFE Shinebot W450
More power for bigger messes
The W450 is a bit more sophisticated than its cousin, the W400s. It features an integrated camera to avoid furniture and map the room for more efficient cleaning. It also works with Alexa for hands-free controls, which is perfect for when you're running out the door for work and your house is still a mess; you can just yell at Alexa to mop the floors. It has three cleaning modes: path for whole room messes, area for setting up specific boundaries, and spot for occasional messes.
