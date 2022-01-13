Deal alert: Get up to $100 off ILIFE Shinebot robot mops

Have you been wanting a robot mop, but think they're too expensive? Amazon is running a flash deal on this Roomba alternative.

Robot vacuums and mops are incredibly popular, and for good reason: they take care of the boring chores while you work or do other things around the house. Today, Amazon is running a flash deal on both the ILIFE W400s and the ILIFE W450 robot vacuums, with up to $100 off. You can read our review of the ILIFE W450 for more in-depth information before you buy. But you'd better hurry: the deal ends at midnight tonight!

Also: Best robot vacuums in 2022

ILIVE Shinebot W400s

Get a robot mop for under $200

ilive-shinebot-w400s.png
Amazon

This robot mop has a maximum cleaning area of 600 square feet, making it perfect for small apartment as well as high-traffic areas in larger homes like kitchens and mudrooms. It has a .85L holding tank for clean water and washing solution and a .9L tank for dirty water, making filling and emptying the unit a breeze.

$171 at Amazon

ILIFE Shinebot W450

More power for bigger messes

ilive-shinebot-w450
Amazon

The W450 is a bit more sophisticated than its cousin, the W400s. It features an integrated camera to avoid furniture and map the room for more efficient cleaning. It also works with Alexa for hands-free controls, which is perfect for when you're running out the door for work and your house is still a mess; you can just yell at Alexa to mop the floors. It has three cleaning modes: path for whole room messes, area for setting up specific boundaries, and spot for occasional messes. 

$298 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related