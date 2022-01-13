Deal alert: Get up to $100 off ILIFE Shinebot robot mops

Robot vacuums and mops are incredibly popular, and for good reason: they take care of the boring chores while you work or do other things around the house. Today, Amazon is running a flash deal on both the ILIFE W400s and the ILIFE W450 robot vacuums, with up to $100 off. You can read our review of the ILIFE W450 for more in-depth information before you buy. But you'd better hurry: the deal ends at midnight tonight!

Also: Best robot vacuums in 2022

ILIVE Shinebot W400s Get a robot mop for under $200 Amazon This robot mop has a maximum cleaning area of 600 square feet, making it perfect for small apartment as well as high-traffic areas in larger homes like kitchens and mudrooms. It has a .85L holding tank for clean water and washing solution and a .9L tank for dirty water, making filling and emptying the unit a breeze.