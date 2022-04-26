Dell debuts its thinnest Latitude 2-in-1, featuring "collaboration touchpad"

Dell

Dell Technologies on Tuesday unveiled a series of new laptops designed for workers on the go, including the new Latitude touchpad. The new Latitude 9330 is the first 13-inch device in the 9000s series and the thinnest in the Latitude portfolio.

The 2-in-1 device also features a "collaboration touchpad" that gives users quick access to key features during Zoom meetings, like microphone mute/unmute, video on/off, screen share, and chat. Once the meeting is over, the icons for these features disappear and are no longer enabled on the touchpad. The full trackpad is restored.

Other features on the Latitude 9330 help users optimize their videoconferencing experience, including the FHD camera with separate RGB and IR cameras, as well as neural-noise cancellation.

More on the Latitude 9330:

Featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest connectivity options, including Intel Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE or 5G.



Features Dell Optimizer software, which uses AI to automatically improve application performance, battery run-time, privacy, and audio settings based on usage.



Built with sustainability in mind, it features 66% recycled plastic in the keyboard, 50% recycled material in the battery frame, and 28% ocean-bound plastic in the fan housing.



With the world's first simultaneous multi-network connection, users can connect to two networks at once for faster data and video downloads. The device joins the best network available.

The Latitude 9330 will be available worldwide in June 2022, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the shipping date.

Meanwhile, Dell is also introducing the new Precision 7000 series mobile workstations, designed for heavy-duty workloads like VR/AR, AI/ML or creative editing software.

Dell

Both the Precision 7670 and 7770 will offer Intel's most powerful CPUs: 12th Gen Intel Core up to i9 processors (55W) with Intel vPro. They will offer up to next-gen 16GB Nvidia RTX A5500 graphics and up to 128GB of DDR5 memory. They are also the first workstations to feature a new, Dell-patented form factor for DDR5 memory called CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module).

The Precision 7670 comes in two chassis options -- thin and performance -- determined by the chosen graphics card. It's the first Precision mobile workstation available in a 16-inch form factor. The new Precision 7770 is a 17-inch mobile workstation.

Both the Precision 7670 and 7770 feature security elements to help prevent device tampering and intrusion, including chassis intrusion detection, battery removal detection, contact and contactless smart card readers, and traditional and FIPS-certified fingerprint readers, and an IR camera for login security.

The Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 will be available in Q2 of this year, with pricing to be confirmed nearer to the shipping date.

Dell is also marking the 25th anniversary of the Precision brand with the Precision 5470 25th Anniversary Edition. Available in a limited quantity in the US, this device features a cobalt blue finish and special edition etching. It will be available in the US in the second quarter.

Dell

Dell on Tuesday also announced a new device lifecycle management service called Dell Lifecycle Hub. The managed service includes Dell's capabilities for supply chain management, deployment, repair, and IT inventory management.

With Dell Lifecycle Hub, new hires quickly receive the computers, peripherals, and related accessories they need on Day One. In the event of device failure or damage, the Lifecycle Hub whole unit exchange process promptly sends new systems. When an employee's role changes or a device refresh is needed, a newly configured device is shipped out within 48 hours.

The service covers owned or leased devices, devices from multiple vendors, and end-user equipment.