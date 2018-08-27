Dell EMC updates portfolio to help enterprises avoid "cloud siloes"

Dell EMC on Monday, in conjunction with the VMworld conference, announced updates to its cloud-enabled platforms, infrastructure and services. The updates are designed to help enterprises avoid the "cloud siloes" that can keep an organization from realizing the full benefits of a multi-cloud strategy.

"As more applications and traditional workloads move into various clouds, the proliferation of cloud siloes will become inevitable, inhibiting organizations' ability to fully exploit business differentiators like data analytics and burgeoning AI initiatives," Sam Grocott, SVP at Dell EMC, said in a statement.

First, the company announced VxRail and VxRack SDDC advancements that should make it easier and faster to move to the software-defined data center and multi-cloud. VxRail, for instance, is adding distributed multi-availability zones architecture and multi-region (or multi-site) deployments, with disaster recovery, to VMware Validated Designs for VxRail.

In terms of storage and data mobility, Dell EMC is updating the Data Domain Cloud Tier for long-term retention. It has also improved data storage utilization through a tight integration with Virtustream Storage Cloud and Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage.

For improved data protection, Dell EMC has enhanced the Data Domain Cloud DR for application-consistent cloud disaster recovery in AWS, as well as recovery to VMware Cloud on AWS. Dell EMC's Cloud Snapshot Manager, which provides backup and recovery for public cloud workloads, now offers protection for Microsoft Azure.