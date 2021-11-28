Dell hones focus on New Zealand market with country manager appointment

Dell Technologies has appointed Leanne Buer as the company's New Zealand country manager, effective as of Monday.

Based in Auckland, Buer is the first to take up the newly created country-based position, and will report to Dell Australia and New Zealand SVP and managing director Angela Fox. In her new role, Buer will be responsible for overseeing Dell's New Zealand operation.

"Leanne's appointment to lead our Dell Technologies business in New Zealand reinforces our commitment to our local customers, partners and team," Fox said in a statement.

"With a wealth of experience working across the technology sector, Leanne is passionate about the customer and partner outcomes she leads her team to deliver, and the positive impact technology can have on society as a whole. I look forward to working closely with Leanne as we continue to accelerate digital adoption in New Zealand."

Buer joins Dell from Cisco where she was most recently country manager. With over 25 years' experience in the New Zealand tech sector, Buer has also held senior roles at Spark New Zealand, Microsoft, and Telecom New Zealand. She also played an instrumental role in establishing a program to retrain women who had been displaced by COVID disruptions in the Essentials of Cyber Security.

"I'm excited to join Dell Technologies -- its purpose to create technologies that drive human progress really resonates with me. Every person I have met in the company is proud of their contribution and the culture that is Dell Technologies. It's a company that has customers at its core, not an afterthought. This 'service' orientation really drives behaviour and in turn great outcomes for customers," Buer said.

