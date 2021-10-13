Dell to deploy new tools aimed to speed up data analytics at the edge

Dell has expanded its edge portfolio with additional tools to help enterprises with data collection, real-time analytics, and multi-cloud deployment at the edge.

These new solutions include the Dell EMC VxRail satellite nodes designed to extend automation and lifecycle management capabilities for edge workloads, and the latest version of its Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform with enhanced GPU to further ingest multiple data streams at the edge and support real-time analytics on Dell EMC VxRail and PowerEdge systems.

Building on its manufacturing edge solutions, Dell has partnered with Litmus to deploy a solution to help enterprises, specifically in the manufacturing sector, to manage disparate edge devices, data, and applications, so quicker decisions can be made. The Validated Design for Manufacturing Edge can be built on Dell EMC VxRail or PowerEdge servers, with the option to use VMware Edge Compute Stack.

Additionally, Dell has announced its Dell EMC Edge Gateway, a fanless gateway with 9th Gen Intel Core processors, designed to withstand temperature ranges from minus 4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and can connect to 5G and wireless networks. It's also been developed to connect multiple edge devices and run localised data processing and analytics applications to deliver real-time insights, Dell said.

"We really define the edge as where data is acted on near its point of creation to generate immediate and essential value. So, the edge is a series of locations where customers generate the core value of their business -- for manufacturing that may be in the factory, for retail it's at the point of sales or transactions, for healthcare it's the point of treatment, like an ambulance or an emergency room, for farming this value can be generated in the field," Dell Technologies edge and telecom VP Aaron Chaisson said.

"By leveraging edge computing, customers are going to be able to capture data and generate new value in those locations to solve problems in ways that they've never been able to before."

