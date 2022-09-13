'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Laptops can run in the thousands for a top-end model, but what about if you're looking for one for smaller tasks and regular ole internet surfing? The Dell 5491 14-inch laptop can help you complete these tasks, and you can pick it up for only $239, saving you over 60%.
The 5491 features a 14-inch HD display with a backlit keyboard. It comes with 500GB of storage to hold all of your files plus more. The refurbished laptop has Grade A certification means that it will look brand new sitting on your desk or tucked away in your travel bag. As a rule of thumb, you shouldn't feel concerned over purchasing a refurbished laptop. Dell rigorously tests them to make sure they're up to their standards, so you will still get a great laptop that is just as good as a new model.
Underneath the hood, the Intel Core i5-7400H uses four cores and can go up to 2.5GHz to help you power through your day. With the Integrated Graphics card, you can also stream in HD quality.
In order to get the $239 deal, you'll have to add it to your cart and use code 5491LAP4U during checkout. It drops the price to $219, but as an FYI, you will have to pay $6.99 for shipping. The original price of a brand new Dell Latitude 5491 deal is $699, and with the refurbished model, you can save $480 on this laptop. Be sure to add it to your cart today -- and if you're still unsure about this deal, you can also see our top picks for best laptop deals.