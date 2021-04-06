Dell launches new Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service

Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced it's updating its cloud data protection portfolio with a new backup service, as well as expanded services for Google Cloud and AWS customers.

First, the Dell EMC PowerProtect Backup Service offers cloud-based data protection powered by Druva. It's designed to cover SaaS applications without increasing IT complexity. Dell noted that many popular SaaS applications -- like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce -- don't provide native data protection services.

PowerProtect Backup Service can also protect data on endpoint devices, such as desktops and laptops. In addition to ensuring data is recoverable, the service provides eDiscovery, data security and compliance capabilities.

The new service can be deployed in minutes and provides unlimited on-demand scaling. The web-based management interface gives customers visibility and management of SaaS apps, endpoints and hybrid workloads.

Meanwhile, Dell is also expanding PowerProtect Data Manager, bringing the hybrid cloud data management service to workloads in Google Cloud.

Lastly, customers with AWS can now use Dell EMC PowerProtect Cloud Snapshot Manager with Dell EMC PowerProtect DD Virtual Edition to copy snapshots to object storage. This should reduce overall long-term retention costs.