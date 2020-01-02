Dell launches new XPS, targets 'ultra-premium' market with Latitude 9510

Dell has stepped up its premium laptop efforts with a new XPS and the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 to cover an ultra-premium market.

The company launched a new version of its XPS 13-inch laptop with an XPS 13 Developer Edition that features Ubuntu.

The company made the announcement ahead of CES 2020. XPS is Dell's premier laptop and is designed to offer a premium experience.

Dell's XPS 13 is available Jan. 7 in the US, UK, France, Germany and Switzerland and February for other regions and EMEA. The starting price is $999.

Dell

XPS 13 Developer Edition is available in the US, Canada and Europe on Feb. 4 with a starting price of $1,199.

Key points for the new Dell XPS laptops:

The XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is bonded to the aluminum.

A 13.4-inch display in the size of an 11-inch device and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. There's an optional 4K Ultra HD+ display.

10th generation Intel Core processors ranging from i3 to i7.

Up to 32GB of memory and storage up to 2TB.

An ability to open the laptop with one hand.

9% larger key caps, less lattice and a 17% larger touchpad compared to the previous model.

Up to 19 hour battery life.

Wi-Fi 6 support.

Dell also introduced a 15-inch Latitude 9510 laptop 2-in-1 device available March 26. The Latitude 9510 is billed as "the first in the 9000 ultra premium class of products.

Pricing on the Latitude 9510 will be announced at a later date.

Dell

According to Dell, the Latitude 9510 uses artificial intelligence to improve system responsiveness, application performance, audio and video and battery run time, which can stretch to 30 hours.

Among the key points:

The Latitude 9510 starts at 3.2 lbs.

InfinityEdge screen.

Thermals are managed within the BIOS without software to cut the storage footprint.

Built-in speakerphone with an amp as well as quartet of speaker phones.

Wi-Fi 6 support and 5G LTE.

Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with vPro.

eSIM support.

Camera shutter option.

In addition, Dell launched a series of monitors. The Dell UltraSharp 42 4K USB-C Monitor is available Jan. 30 with a starting price of $1,049.99. A 27-inch monitor has same availability and a starting price of $709.99 and a 25-inch UltraSharp will go for $479.99.