Dell rolls out a set of new data security tools to address latency and scale issues

Dell has announced a set of new enterprise-level data protection solutions in a bid to beef up data security in the cloud as cyber attacks continue to grow.

First, the company unveiled the Dell EMC PowerProtect Data Manager with Transparent Snapshots, which Dell Technologies APJ data protection solutions general manager Lucas Salter touted as a solution designed specifically to protect VMware virtual machines at scale, without disruption or latency issues.

"Over the years, several approaches have attempted to overcome the issue of latency and business disruption during virtual machine backups, but all of them require compromises around latency, cost scale, performance, and complexity," he told media during a briefing.

"Transparent Snapshots from Dell Technologies simplifies and automates virtual machine image level protection, and enables backups, without the need to pause the virtual machine during the backup process."

He claimed that Transparent Snapshots will deliver up to five times faster performance and reduction in latency, plus up to 50% network bandwidth reduction, without requiring the need of a backup proxy infrastructure.

In addition, Dell has added PowerProtect appliances with Smart Scale to its enterprise security product portfolio to enable organisations to keep data secure while trying to manage and project data capacity, and scale the business.

"Smart Scale will deliver the next generation of scale, mobility, and insights for PowerProtect appliances. Smart Scale will allow the configuration of multiple Dell EMC PowerProtect appliances as a single pool under a single namespace. It means you can pull up to 32 PowerProtect appliances to manage over 3 exabytes of logical capacity," Salter said.

"You'll also be able to optimise your protection storage with non-disruptive data mobility to guide placement of workloads, perform migrations with automatic client reduction, and gain valuable insights to project capacity utilisation."

Dell also announced its Managed Services for Cyber Recovery solution to enable Dell to support businesses in recovery activities, following the event of a cyberattack. It builds on Dell's existing portfolio of cyber recovery consulting deployment and support services.

MORE NEWS FROM DELL