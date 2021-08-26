Dell's Q2 carried by commercial PC sales boom

Dell Technologies delivered a record second quarter as its PC unit posted sales growth of 27%.

The IT giant reported second quarter net income of $880 million, or $1.05 a share, on revenue of $26.12 billion, up 15% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter $2.24 a share.

Wall Street was expecting second quarter revenue of $25.53 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 a share.

CFO Tom Sweet said the company said it was also seeing growth in its high-growth enterprise gear such as VxRail and PowerStore.

Overall, Dell's Client Solutions Group is powering results. The unit had second quarter operating income of $995 million on sales of $14.3 billion, up 27% from a year ago. Commercial PC revenue surged 32% in the quarter to $10.6 billion and consumer sales of $3.7 billion was up 17% from a year ago.

The company said it saw strong growth in its Latitude and Precision systems. US PC market grows 17% in Q2 2021 as notebook popularity booms

Dell also made progress on the infrastructure front as Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue was $8.4 billion, up 3%, with strong demand in multi-cloud gear. Server and networking revenue was up 6% with storage sales down 1%. Operating income for the unit was $970 million.

VMware second quarter revenue, which is rolled into Dell Technologies, was $3.1 billion, up 8%, with operating income of $849 million.