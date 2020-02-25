Dell rolls out new subscription model for hybrid cloud deployments

Dell Technologies on Tuesday rolled out a new subscription-based model for hybrid cloud deployments, available with the Dell EMC VxRail. The new offering includes the hardware and software, as well as the services necessary for relatively quick deployments, such as support, deployment and asset recovery services.

Customers can sign up for a one-year or three-year agreement, priced on a per node, per month basis for as low as $70/node per day. Deployments can take as little as two weeks, Dell said.

Dell claims the new offering is the "fastest hybrid cloud deployment" in the industry.

"In this hybrid and multi-cloud era, organizations see cloud computing as an operating model and not a destination," Deepak Patil, SVP and GM of Dell's Cloud Platforms and Solutions, said in a statement. "They are seeking simplified IT experiences with common operations and cost transparency wherever their workloads are located."

The new offering expands the Dell Technologies Cloud portfolio, which is part of a broader portfolio of consumption-based and as-a-service offerings called Dell Technologies on Demand.

Dell's hybrid cloud strategy aims to knit its data center and hybrid cloud technologies with public cloud providers. VMware is the linchpin to the Dell's cloud effort, offering the software glue to a cloud platform that can span internal and public resources. VxRail enables deep integration across the VMware ecosystem.