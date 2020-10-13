Dell's Digital Transformation Index shows turbulence ahead

Special feature Digital Transformation: A CXO's Guide Reimagining business for the digital age is the number-one priority for many of today's top executives. We offer practical advice and examples of how to do it right. Read More

Eighty percent of companies are accelerating digital transformation efforts amid remote work and the COVID-19 pandemic, but priorities are shifting, according to Dell Technologies' Digital Transformation Index.

The survey, based on 4,300 business decisionmakers from mid- to large-enterprises, was conducted in July and August via Vanson Bourne. The Digital Transformation Index 2020 covers 12 industries in 18 countries.

To say there is some turbulence in corporate IT would be an understatement. For instance, nearly 1 in 3 enterprises survey are worried their organizations may not survive in the next couple of years. Sixty percent of respondents said they will shed more jobs and take years to return to profitability.

Projects that have accelerated include cybersecurity, remote work capabilities, digital experiences for customers and employees and using data analytics more. Nevertheless, half of organizations worry that they didn't transition fast enough even as 79% said they are reinventing their business model on the fly, according to the Digital Transformation Index survey.

In addition, there are multiple barriers ahead for digital transformation. This chart tells the tale:

Meanwhile, technology-led investments have stalled for the next 1 to 3 years.

Here's a look at the remixed digital transformation investments that are planned.