Department of Finance to refresh govCMS Drupal Services panel

The Department of Finance has gone to market to find vendors that are willing to join its panel for providing Government Content Management System (govCMS) Drupal Services.

The chosen vendors will form an updated GovCMS Drupal Services panel that will replace the current one, which is set to expire in June.

GovCMS is an open-source web content management system hosted on the public cloud and managed by the Department of Finance. Implemented in 2015, the content management and website hosting platform was developed with the intention of reducing the technology and compliance burden on government agencies, while providing a more cost-effective option for managing websites.

Much like the current panel, the new panel will primarily assist federal agencies with procuring Drupal services to improve their ability to use the GovCMS platform.

According to a request for tender, Finance is looking for vendors that can build and migrate existing agency websites from other content management systems to Drupal; complete the development of these websites at their own premises; edit, design, evaluate, migrate, and publish content; provide integration assistance with an agency's legacy systems and third-party publishing tools; and provide outsourced application support, incident management, and minor functional enhancements.

The new panel will be established for an initial three-year period, with an optional one-year term extension, Finance said.

Finance added that it will be able to change the panel annually at its own discretion if it deems the change to be appropriate.

Any vendors that are on the current panel will need to submit a new tender in order to be considered for the new panel, Finance said.

Submissions for the tender close on March 15.

