Tasmanian government begins finance system shift to the cloud

The Tasmanian government is undertaking a state-wide digital industry and service transformation after it published a strategy in March that focuses on the community, the economy, and the government.

The objectives under the government header were to implement securely-managed government information and technology systems that are able to support efficient, joined-up public services; make evidence-led policy decisions; have a skilled and capable government workforce that are digital savvy; and consume cloud-based services.

"As the Tasmanian government's first strategy for digital transformation, Our Digital Future articulates a strong commitment to helping and inspiring Tasmanian people, businesses, industries, and government agencies through the initial, foundation-building phase," the strategy [PDF] explained.

"Digital maturity means much more than embracing new technologies: It is an ongoing process of seeking out, adopting, and encouraging new ways of doing things, challenging and changing conventional practices. It means innovating to remove unnecessary costs and activities. It means putting citizens at the heart of everything we do."

The next step for the strategy came into force on Wednesday, with seven state government departments to begin transitioning financial systems to one provided by TechnologyOne.

"Transitioning seven government departments to the cloud will provide a foundation for us to emerge from COVID-19 stronger and will improve the resilience and safety of government held data and our cybersecurity footing," Minister for Science and Technology Michael Ferguson said.



"Our Digital Future sets a clear agenda for whole-of-government digital transformation and more strategic use of technology including cloud services. I'm pleased to see departments realise these opportunities and embrace the future so quickly."

It is expected the Department of Premier and Cabinet, the Department of Treasury and Finance, the Department of Education, the Department of State Growth, the Department of Primary Industries Parks, Water and Environment, the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management, and the Department of Justice will be on the new cloud-based system by 2022.

"The Tasmanian government is developing foundations to support the introduction of digital services that are easy to access, understand, and use," the strategy says.

"The government's approach encourages the progressive integration of multiple government systems, while ensuring that government-held information and services continue to be securely protected."

With a "cloud-first" policy approach across government agencies already kicked off with the publication of a cloud policy [PDF], the state has also started on implementing a cybersecurity program that "prioritises critical asset protection across government", the streamlining of procurement practices, and the development of an "agile, iterative, and risk-managed approach" to the management and delivery of digital projects and services.

Other projects on the government's hit list that are yet to begin include developing new frameworks for information management and data analytics, developing a whole-of-government technology roadmap, developing a digital culture and capability across government agencies, and reducing government red tape through the adoption of digital solutions.

