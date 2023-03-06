Did Twitter just break itself?

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter hasn't gone to pieces, but since Elon Musk bought the social network and laid off numerous employees, the site's been failing far more often. Today, March 6, 2023, at approximately noon Eastern time, Twitter began suffering from problems.

While Twitter is still up, numerous features aren't working. Specifically, you can't view many images, and links aren't working. Worse, when you try to look up the Twitter application programming interface (API) error message, you'll get the same API error message.

At 12:19 Eastern, Twitter admitted the network was in trouble. The message read: "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

Some users are suggesting that now that Twitter demands that external programs pay to use its API, perhaps Twitter itself hasn't paid its bill. As absurd as that may sound, Twitter has been sued for not paying its bills by nine different companies. It is possible that the changes made to bill for API use weren't properly programmed, so Twitter may well have been billed for its use of its own services.

Be that as it may, for now, Twitter remains fouled up. Hopefully, within the next few hours, it will return to what passes for its new normal.