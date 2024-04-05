Disneyland guests can start interacting with roaming Star Wars droids on April 5

Scott Gustin via Twitter

Typically, communicating with a droid would be limited to sci-fi movies. However, with a sprinkle of magic and a major dose of advanced robotics, Disney is bringing the experience to Disneyland.

Last fall, Disneyland first tested the free-roaming BD-X droids in the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park. The droids quickly stole guests' hearts with their cute mannerisms -- brought to life with highly expressive motions, as seen in the video below.

This week Disney announced that the droids are reappearing in Disneyland for the Season of the Force, a Star Wars seasonal celebration in Disneyland that begins April 5 and ends June 2.

These droids are designed to emote and move in a way that resembles a small child. To create these motions, the robots are brought to a simulation lab where they learn the motions created by animators, according to Moritz Bacher, associate lab director at Disney Research.

Then, to get the two-legged robots to learn the behavior, they are rewarded when they closely follow the motions the animator designated motions, added Bacher. This process is known as reinforcement learning, a method often used to train robots and machine learning models.

OpenAI's notorious chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained using a similar method, Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), which fine-tunes the model via human feedback.

Another key component in bringing these "duckling robots" to life is to develop their walking movements in a way that makes them seem like they are happily bouncing around the park -- which requires a significant amount of balance.

Park-goers are reacting excitedly, already taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their in-the-park interactions with the droids, as seen below in the video of the droids partaking in a little dance routine.

Beyond Disney parks, it is an exciting time for robotics. Just this week, a report citing insider sources shared that Apple is working on two AI-powered home robots. One of the robots would be a mobile assistant that follows users around to help with everyday tasks, bringing a droid-like home robot closer to reality.