'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Disneyland guests can start interacting with roaming Star Wars droids on April 5
Typically, communicating with a droid would be limited to sci-fi movies. However, with a sprinkle of magic and a major dose of advanced robotics, Disney is bringing the experience to Disneyland.
Also: Apple reportedly exploring AI-powered home robots, including these two products
Last fall, Disneyland first tested the free-roaming BD-X droids in the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park. The droids quickly stole guests' hearts with their cute mannerisms -- brought to life with highly expressive motions, as seen in the video below.
This week Disney announced that the droids are reappearing in Disneyland for the Season of the Force, a Star Wars seasonal celebration in Disneyland that begins April 5 and ends June 2.
These droids are designed to emote and move in a way that resembles a small child. To create these motions, the robots are brought to a simulation lab where they learn the motions created by animators, according to Moritz Bacher, associate lab director at Disney Research.
Then, to get the two-legged robots to learn the behavior, they are rewarded when they closely follow the motions the animator designated motions, added Bacher. This process is known as reinforcement learning, a method often used to train robots and machine learning models.
OpenAI's notorious chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained using a similar method, Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), which fine-tunes the model via human feedback.
Another key component in bringing these "duckling robots" to life is to develop their walking movements in a way that makes them seem like they are happily bouncing around the park -- which requires a significant amount of balance.
Also: Roomba's new $275 Combo Essential may be the budget robot vacuum to beat in 2024
Park-goers are reacting excitedly, already taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their in-the-park interactions with the droids, as seen below in the video of the droids partaking in a little dance routine.
Beyond Disney parks, it is an exciting time for robotics. Just this week, a report citing insider sources shared that Apple is working on two AI-powered home robots. One of the robots would be a mobile assistant that follows users around to help with everyday tasks, bringing a droid-like home robot closer to reality.