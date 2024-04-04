Roomba's new $275 Combo Essential may be the budget robot vacuum to beat in 2024

iRobot

iRobot today announced a new, affordable robot vacuum and mop to replace the budget-friendly Roomba 600 Series. The new Roomba Combo Essential surpasses the best-selling 600 Series by adding a mopping feature, 20 times more suction power, up to 120-minute battery life, and 25% better hard floor dirt pickup -- all for just $275.

The new Roomba Combo Essential robot vacuum and mop also cleans in neat rows, fixing one of the most common complaints with the 600 series. For another upgrade to its budget-friendly line, the Roomba Combo Essential allows users to customize suction and liquid settings, view Clean Map reports, and access iRobot OS automations.

"As iRobot surpasses more than 50 million robots sold worldwide, we're honoring that legacy with the introduction of the affordable Roomba Combo Essential, which cleans even better and does more than its predecessor," said Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer at iRobot. "This robot makes the iRobot 2-in-1 cleaning experience more accessible to all, be it a recent graduate, a new homeowner, or anyone looking to enjoy the benefits of automated cleaning for the first time."

Unlike high-end 2-in-1 robot vacuums with self-cleaning abilities, Roomba Combo Essential owners must empty the dustbin and wash the mop pad between cleanings manually, refill the water tank, and remove the mop pad to vacuum over carpets. Of course, these are minor inconveniences for what is one of the more affordable, entry-level robot vacuum and mops on the market.

Customers can purchase the new Roomba Combo Essential for $275 on the iRobot website. Other retailers will also begin selling the robot beginning on April 7. Anyone with a Roomba 600 Series can also trade in their existing robot for up to $50 credit towards purchasing a Roomba Combo Essential.

The new Roomba Combo Essential is likely best suited for homes with mostly hard floors that let the robot cover large areas without the owner having to remove the mop attachment. But iRobot is also launching a Roomba Vac Essential alternative, a vacuum-only robot, for $250 beginning on April 12.