Do you own an iPhone 11 Pro Max? Your battery might be wearing out faster than expected

Do you own one of those super-expensive iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets? Might be a good idea to check to see if your battery is wearing out faster than expected.
A few weeks ago, a reader got in touch, worrying that their iPhone 11 Pro Max was suffering from premature battery wear. The information that was offered by the Battery Health feature in iOS certainly seemed to suggest that this was the case. And the owner says the handset was charged once a day using the stock charger.
I dismissed it as a one off.
However, since then, more people have got in touch with the same problem. Battery health dropping faster than expected. Some have approached Apple and been told it's nothing to worry about, others report getting the handset exchanged.
There are also a few reports over on Apple's support forum of the same issue.
Must read: Coronavirus social distancing got you down? Tips and tricks to help you get through it
The problem is more noticeable on older handsets, so the longer you've had it, the more apparent the problem should be.
You can check your Battery Health by going Settings > Battery > Battery Health. As far as Apple is concerned, anything over 80 percent is good. Also, according to Apple, like other iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery should be good for at least 500 recharge cycles.
That said, this is worth keeping an eye on.
Seeing anything similar? Let me know below.
