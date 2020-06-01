Doogee X95: A fantastic Android 10 experience for $60

While expensive smartphones costing many hundreds of dollars dominate media coverage, you can actually pick up a very decent smartphone for well under $100.
A smartphone such as the Doogee X95.
I've been a Doogee fan for some time now, a company that makes a range of standard and ruggedized smartphones. The S68 Pro has been a favorite of mine for some time now, combining ruggedness at a moderate price.
The Doogee X95 is different. Here we have a budget Android smartphone, packing a 13-megapixel camera, a big "all-day" battery, and Android 10, all for $60.
Must read: Five minutes to a faster iPhone or Android smartphone
Doogee X95
Doogee X95: Tech specs
- Display: 6.52-inch 540 x 1200 pixel (202ppi) with Corning Gorilla Glass
- Processor: MT6737
- GPU: ARM Mali-T720 MP1 650MHz
- OS: Android 10
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 16GB
- External storage: microSD Card (T-Flash Card), up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 13.0 MP+2.0MP+2.0MP, F/2.0
- Front camera: 5.0MP, F/2.2
- SIM: Dual SIM compatible
- Battery: 4350mAh
- Charging: microUSB
- Finishes: Blue, Green, Black
Pros and cons
Pros:
- Great price
- Speedy processor
- Beautiful, vivid display
- Decent battery life
- Decent camera (zoom is the bit that lets it down)
- Full Google experience
- Dual SIM
- Free case and screen protector (fitted)
Cons:
- Camera live preview a bit sluggish
- No biometric security
- microUSB port
- No wireless charging
- No water- and dust-resistance rating
- Basic accessories
The bottom line
At $60, the Doogee X95 is a steal.
You're not getting an iPhone 11 for that price, but for the price you could buy more than ten iPhone 11 handsets. What you're getting for the price is a handset with a decent display, a good selection of cameras, an awesome battery, and Android 10.
My daily driver is an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and while that has a better screen, better cameras, and a faster processor, I could easily live with what the Doogee X95 has to offer.
This is a perfect handset for someone who wants to spend their money on more interesting things than expensive smartphones.
Highly recommended.
Join Discussion