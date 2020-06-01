Doogee X95: A fantastic Android 10 experience for $60

Looking for a cheap Android 10 smartphone? At $60, the new Doogee X95 is hard to beat.

While expensive smartphones costing many hundreds of dollars dominate media coverage, you can actually pick up a very decent smartphone for well under $100.

A smartphone such as the Doogee X95.

I've been a Doogee fan for some time now, a company that makes a range of standard and ruggedized smartphones. The S68 Pro has been a favorite of mine for some time now, combining ruggedness at a moderate price.

The Doogee X95 is different. Here we have a budget Android smartphone, packing a 13-megapixel camera, a big "all-day" battery, and Android 10, all for $60.

Doogee X95: Tech specs

  • Display: 6.52-inch 540 x 1200 pixel (202ppi) with Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Processor: MT6737
  • GPU: ARM Mali-T720 MP1 650MHz
  • OS: Android 10
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 16GB
  • External storage: microSD Card (T-Flash Card), up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13.0 MP+2.0MP+2.0MP, F/2.0
  • Front camera: 5.0MP, F/2.2
  • SIM: Dual SIM compatible
  • Battery: 4350mAh
  • Charging: microUSB
  • Finishes: Blue, Green, Black
Pros and cons

Pros:

  • Great price
  • Speedy processor
  • Beautiful, vivid display
  • Decent battery life
  • Decent camera (zoom is the bit that lets it down)
  • Full Google experience
  • Dual SIM
  • Free case and screen protector (fitted)

Cons:

  • Camera live preview a bit sluggish
  • No biometric security
  • microUSB port
  • No wireless charging
  • No water- and dust-resistance rating
  • Basic accessories

The bottom line

At $60, the Doogee X95 is a steal.

You're not getting an iPhone 11 for that price, but for the price you could buy more than ten iPhone 11 handsets. What you're getting for the price is a handset with a decent display, a good selection of cameras, an awesome battery, and Android 10.

My daily driver is an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and while that has a better screen, better cameras, and a faster processor, I could easily live with what the Doogee X95 has to offer.

This is a perfect handset for someone who wants to spend their money on more interesting things than expensive smartphones.

Highly recommended.

