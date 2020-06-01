Doogee X95: A fantastic Android 10 experience for $60

While expensive smartphones costing many hundreds of dollars dominate media coverage, you can actually pick up a very decent smartphone for well under $100.

A smartphone such as the Doogee X95.

I've been a Doogee fan for some time now, a company that makes a range of standard and ruggedized smartphones. The S68 Pro has been a favorite of mine for some time now, combining ruggedness at a moderate price.

The Doogee X95 is different. Here we have a budget Android smartphone, packing a 13-megapixel camera, a big "all-day" battery, and Android 10, all for $60.

Doogee X95 Doogee X95: Tech specs Display: 6.52-inch 540 x 1200 pixel (202ppi) with Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: MT6737

GPU: ARM Mali-T720 MP1 650MHz

OS: Android 10

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

External storage: microSD Card (T-Flash Card), up to 128GB

Rear camera: 13.0 MP+2.0MP+2.0MP, F/2.0

Front camera: 5.0MP, F/2.2

SIM: Dual SIM compatible

Battery: 4350mAh

Charging: microUSB

Finishes: Blue, Green, Black $60 at Doogee

Pros and cons

Pros:

Great price

Speedy processor

Beautiful, vivid display

Decent battery life

Decent camera (zoom is the bit that lets it down)

Full Google experience

Dual SIM

Free case and screen protector (fitted)

Cons:

Camera live preview a bit sluggish

No biometric security

microUSB port

No wireless charging

No water- and dust-resistance rating

Basic accessories

The bottom line

At $60, the Doogee X95 is a steal.

You're not getting an iPhone 11 for that price, but for the price you could buy more than ten iPhone 11 handsets. What you're getting for the price is a handset with a decent display, a good selection of cameras, an awesome battery, and Android 10.

My daily driver is an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and while that has a better screen, better cameras, and a faster processor, I could easily live with what the Doogee X95 has to offer.

This is a perfect handset for someone who wants to spend their money on more interesting things than expensive smartphones.

Highly recommended.