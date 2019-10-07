Dropout rates soar in Brazil's tech higher education

Most Brazilian students in higher education courses in the field of technology fail to graduate, according to a new report released by the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (BRASSCOM).

The report, which provides insights on education and employment within the sector, notes that 69 percent of university students in information technology and communication careers drop out before graduation.

Lack of financial resources is the main reason students fail to complete their courses, according to the report. Higher dropout rates were found among students in private universities without access to government loans.

A separate study released by the trade body in August suggested there are over 800,000 IT jobs in Brazil, but noted that the higher education system in the country only generates 46,000 people yearly to fill those vacancies.

Of the people that manage to finish higher education successfully, the course that produces most graduates is systems analysis and development, representing 32 percent of the total. This is followed by information systems, with 20 percent and computer science, with 19 percent.

Taking into consideration the demands from local employers, full-stack mobile developers with Agile, design thinking, and user experience skills are the most sought-after IT professionals in Brazil. Other areas where expertise is scarce include cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.