DXC partners with UTS to open digital transformation centre in Sydney

DXC Technology has partnered with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to open its fourth digital transformation centre (DTC) and the first in New South Wales.

Based at the UTS Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology (FEIT), the DTC will be used to help facilitate collaboration between industry and academia, according to Kevin Jury, DXC senior managing partner for consulting, analytics, and system partners.

"In essence it provides a collaborative environment that fosters the incubation of ideas and then pressure test those ideas by weaving together people, processes, systems, and technology," he said at the opening on Tuesday.

"Increasingly, businesses are looking for partners in transformation who can bring a diversity of perspectives together to identify, co-create, and solve the most important challenges their workforce and industry faces today.

"This is absolutely relevant for enterprises that are embracing explorative digital technology and who are supporting a workforce undergoing disruption and change."

The opening of the Sydney DTC adds to the existing DTC network in Australia that are based in Melbourne, Canberra, and Adelaide.

This is the first industry partnership for UTS.

FEIT dean Ian Burnett said industry partnerships is a focus for both the university's 2027 strategy and the faculty's strategy.

"The centre is a fantastic example of working with a company and bringing that company into the university," he said.

"We believe in giving our students real-world learning experience. Our engineering students will do two internships where they will go out work in industry, but it's also important to make some industry partnerships come in and influence our students.

"This centre will give our students many more opportunities to engage with industry to collaborate and create not only with DXC, but partners with DXC."

In September, DXC Technology Australia posted statutory net loss after tax of AU$101.8 million for fiscal 2018, down from the net profit of AU$377,000 recorded during the previous financial year.

However, the company noted that without a number of one-off restructuring activities that resulted from the merger between Computer Sciences Corp (CSC) and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), underlying net profit would have been AU$11.8 million, down from the AU$29 million reported during fiscal 2017.

