​UTS opens AU$65m Tech Lab

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has opened its latest research facility which will focus on exploring areas such as civil and environmental engineering, mechanical and mechatronic engineering, software, and electrical and data engineering, looking to provide new services to industry.

At a cost of AU$65 million, the UTS Tech Lab is located at the industrial hub of Botany, neighbouring Sydney Airport, and close to a major new technology and innovation precinct recently announced by the New South Wales government.

"Over coming decades, Australian business and industry will be transformed -- as will the Australian workforce. It's critical that universities work hand-in-hand with industry to ensure we capitalise on the opportunities -- and address the challenges -- this presents," UTS Vice-Chancellor Professor Attila Brungs said. "Facilities like Tech Lab will allow us to do that."

UTS expects the Tech Lab will attract companies and researchers from around the world to work on new projects in engineering and digital transformation alongside the university.

"UTS Tech Lab is a unique research facility in Australia, where academics and researchers from diverse fields will work in tandem with industry and government to develop innovative solutions for the world of tomorrow, taking new technologies from early readiness to commercial viability," Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology at UTS Professor Ian Burnett added.

In addition to working with big business, the Tech Lab will also involve startups, with Burnett expecting the setup to continue to build on Australia's research strengths and bring industry and academia together to deliver technologically advanced products and services.

Tech Lab will offer R&D projects, consultancy, contract work, and short courses.

The facility boasts an electromagnetic informatics and antenna chamber; data analytics, networking, and communication capabilities; photonics and optical sensing equipment; full-scale structural dynamics facilities; resources to conduct material testing and characterisation; a geotechnical lab; acoustics laboratories, including anechoic chambers; an electrical power and energy lab; and a multimedia lab computational intelligence and brain computer interface.

UTS Tech Lab has already welcomed organisations such as Sydney Water, which will work with the facility in robotics and smart sensing in pipelines, as well as Nokia, which will run training courses out of the facility.

The university said it is in discussion with other companies interested in working with UTS in areas such as smart cities, Internet of Things, and advanced manufacturing.

