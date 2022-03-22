Dygma Raise keyboard review: Elevating the laws of ergonomics

June Wan/ZDNet

Gaming keyboards come in all shapes and sizes. They're often built with the clickiest of keys, plastered with RGB lights, and offer "ergonomic support" in the form of cushioned wrist rests. However, as most typists and industry professionals can attest to, a true ergonomic keyboard goes beyond the extra padding. And until now, there has yet to be a full-fledged ergo keyboard that's just as good for gaming as it is for physical health.

Professionals in their early 20s suffer from frequent neck, back, and wrist issues. If they're already experiencing health problems, what will it be like in 10 years?

That's what Luis Sevilla, Dygma CEO and a former eSports coach of the two-time LEC champions Fnatic, set out to resolve when he turned his career-inspired passion project into an ergonomic solution for the masses in 2017. Over the past two weeks, I had the opportunity to test out Sevilla's latest keyboard -- the Dygma Raise -- which was designed to relieve common pain points such as carpal tunnel, ulnar deviation, and extension. The keyboard isn't cheap. But with the bounty of customizable and modular features, its starting price of $319 is an investment that becomes easier and easier to justify over time.

Design



There's no question that the Dygma Raise is a looker. The keyboard fields a 60 percent, or 68-key, layout that ditches the number pad, function keys, and arrow keys, in favor of a smaller form factor. In doing so, the Raise feels a lot more compact than traditional tenkeyless (87 keys) and full-size (104 keys) offerings.

What really sets the Raise apart from other ergo alternatives is its split design. Split keyboards are nothing new, and Dygma's angular approach does a reliable job at keeping elbows pointing outwards (instead of against the body) when typing, wrists well rested against the soft-touch cushioning, and shoulders aligned with the back. All of this makes for a more natural typing experience, free of any long-term discomfort. The only caveat, really, is the need to recalibrate your touch-typing and muscle memory.

A separately-sold tenting kit can be installed to the base of the Dygma Raise and is meant to reduce the pronation of your wrists. Pronation occurs when your palm is face down, like when typing on a traditional slab keyboard. In this position, the ulna and radius bones of your forearm are actually twisting in a manner that reduces blood flow and can be discomforting.

With the tenting kit, the inner sides of the Dygma Raise can be elevated up to four pegs of degrees (10°, 20°, 30°, and 40°). This way, your wrist and forearm are angled in a manner that is supinated or untwisted. From testing, I found the 20° angle to provide the most comfortable elevation for all-day typing. Anything higher and my wrists would just slide off of the keyboard.

The tenting kit is quintessential for users looking to achieve the ultimate ergonomic keyboard solution. It's unfortunate that Dygma doesn't bundle the $89 accessory with the already-expensive Raise.

Still, there's more than just the add-ons that the Dygma has going for it. The pin connectors, for one, make attaching and detaching the two halves of the keyboard simple and intuitive. By infusing magnets on the inner sides of the Raise, I was able to seamlessly alternate between split-keyboard mode and the standard QWERTY layout. Though, after my first few days of testing, I was spoiled by the comfort and ergonomics of the split-keyboard design.

The Raise is wired via USB-C to what Dygma calls the Neuron, a centerpiece that functions as a dongle and storage space for your backlighting profiles, key layouts, and functions. It has three USB-C ports: one for each side of the keyboard and one to connect to your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. With modularity in mind, the Raise can operate even if you disconnect either side of the keyboard. This is particularly useful for gamers who mainly operate with the QWER and WASD keys, as they can detach the right side of the keyboard in place of more surface area for the mouse.

My main concern with transitioning from a wireless Logitech MX Keys to the wired Dygma Raise was how the cabling would handle standing desks. I'm one of those "desktop on the floor" users, so I often experience connectivity issues with shorter cables. That wasn't the case with the Dygma. The braided cord of the Raise was long enough to extend from the floor to my standing desk's highest elevation. I still wish to see a wireless version of the Raise in the future, though.

As far as typing on the Dygma Raise goes, it took me a good week to fully adjust to the altered layout. With a 68-key design, the absence of the arrow keys and number pad -- both of which I commonly used on my MX Keys -- was very noticeable.

Dygma accomodates full-size users like me with an eight-key thumb cluster and remappable buttons via its Bazecor software. See, most keyboards on the market field a singular, elongated space bar. Instead of following suite, Dygma has divided the singular space bar into four remappable keys, with another row of four, low-profile keycaps underneath. For my entertainment and gaming needs, I ended up setting the bottom row to volume controls and up and down functions.

My review unit came in a silver case and Kailh silent pink switches, but you can mix and match colors, PBT keycaps, and switches when purchasing the keyboard from the Dygma website. Whichever combo you choose, the Raise arrives in a tidy carrying case, with an "Enhancement Kit" that's filled with different colored switches to test, thick and thin o-rings for sound dampening, and a keycap switch puller. Yes, that means the keycaps and switches on the Raise are hot-swappable and compatible with third-party accessories.

Software



As you may be able to infer, the typing experience of the Dygma Raise is enhanced by its Windows, Mac, and Linux compatible, open-source software, Bazecor. Using the program, I was able to modify the backlighting and underglow settings of the keyboard, remap keys (as described before), and set up to 10 layers or layout profiles.

The latter feature is most useful for creative tasks like video-editing or programming, where you're reliant on certain keys and macros more than others. Still, with up to 10 entirely separate and customizable input layouts, the amount of functionality that Dygma has managed to pack into a 68-key body is astounding.

It's important to note that each macro or layer comes at the expense of one of the 68 keys on the Raise, so you'll want to choose where and how many you set -- wisely.

Most users, including myself, probably won't be using all 10 layers of key modifications, yet there's still plenty of tinkering that could be done at the base level. To alleviate the process of setting up your ideal keyboard layout, Dygma pushes a short survey whenever you buy the Raise. The questionnaire measures your typing expertise, use cases, profession, and other user-related data, and takes those answers to suggest layouts that fit your profile. For more options, you can find a breath of user-generated layouts on Dygma's subreddit and Wiki page.

Rich in customizability, Bazecor generally requires plenty of time and effort. Fortunately, the user interface is uncomplicated, easy on the eyes, and works just as well on the Mac as it does on Windows. The software remains in beta, but it's a significant first step towards the customization freedom that gamers, working professionals, and typists have longed for.

Conclusion

The Dygma Raise is a valiant attempt at redefining what it means to be an "ergonomic keyboard". Starting at $319, the Raise is not cheap by any means. It also faces stiff competition, with alternatives such as the Kinesis Advantage2 and ErgoDox EZ priced closely in range. But for enthusiasts who seek the thrill of traditional gaming keyboards and the benefits of form-fitting ergo ones, the Dygma is a considerable pick that provides the best of both worlds.

As for me, I've since moved back to the Logitech MX Keys . But every so often, as I'm typing out articles like this one, my wrists ache for the ergonomic euphoria that was the Dygma Raise.