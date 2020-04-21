Dynabook unveils new Windows 10 Secured-Core 'Thin and Light' Portégé laptops

Dynabook Americas, Inc. (which was previously known as Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), has announced new premium thin & light Portégé X Series laptops powered by Intel's new 10th-generation Core processors on the company's, including the 13.3-inch Portégé X30-G, 14-inch Portégé X40-G and 15.6-inch Portégé X50-G. The company also plans to offer these three premium laptops with vPro™ once available. Dynabook will begin shipping these three Portégé laptops in the second quarter of 2020.

Three laptops are in the line: The 13.3-inch Portégé X30-G, 14-inch Portégé X40-G, and 15.6-inch Portégé X50-G

"The Portégé X Series is Dynabook's premier collection of thin & light, high-performance business laptops," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "We are excited to add both 14- and 15.6-inch models to round out the Portégé product family. These laptops feature the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, Wi-Fi 6 advanced connectivity capabilities and new security options to create the ideal enterprise-grade laptop computer for the modern mobile professional."

Security is at the heart of the new Portégé X Series laptops. The Portégé X40 features Dynabook's new Dynamic Privacy Screen Technology, which, when enabled narrows the display's field of view so only the person looking directly at the screen can see what is on the laptop's display. Another security feature added is a physical Webcam Privacy Shutter that offers simple yet effective protection against snooping via the camera.

All three laptops conform to Microsoft's Windows 10 Secured-core PC requirements, protecting it against both current and future cyber-threats, and each laptop is kitted out with a proprietary BIOS, TPM 2.0 and optional smart card reader. The laptops can be configured with an integrated IR camera for face authentication and a Synaptics SecurePad integrated fingerprint reader.

Dynabook also plans to offer these premium laptops with vPro once available.

But there's more.

First is that these laptops have been tested to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G standards, which includes military-grade altitude, drop, dust, extreme temperatures, humidity, shock and solar radiation to demonstrate the laptops strength and durability. Backing this is a +Care Service warranty which offers technical phone support, depot repair, carry-in, on-site and customer replaceable parts.

This might lead you to think that these are bulky laptops.

Not so.

Dynabook has put thought into the design, and as a result these are some of the thinnest and lightest laptops on the market today. The 13.3-inch Portégé X30 measures in at 2.3 pounds and 15.9mm thin, while the 14-inch Portégé X40 weighs 2.76 pounds and is 16.9mm thin, and the 15.6-inch Portégé X50 comes in the heaviest at 3.13 pounds but is still only 17.6 mm thin.

Starting price points for the laptops are $1,329.99 for the Portégé X30-G, $1,299.99 for the Portégé X40-G and $1,399.99 for the Portégé X50-G.