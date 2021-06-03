E-learning deal: Train to become a blockchain developer and create cryptocurrency

Few things have been more exciting in this 21st century than the development of cryptocurrency. Whether you don't really understand the phenomenon and would like to, or already follow it closely but want to dive a whole lot deeper into it, you will love hearing that The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle is currently on sale for just $29.99.

Now you can learn all about what the future holds for this currency and technology combination. And, best of all, you can do it at your own pace. If you are a complete novice, you will probably want to start with the "Solidity Smart Contracts: Build DApps in Ethereum Blockchain'' class. It will take you from beginner to expert at using the Solidity language to create smart contracts in the Ethereum ecosystem, even if you know absolutely nothing about Solidity or any programming at all.

Next up is "Blockchain Fundamentals: The Complete Solidity Guide", which will teach you how to use the Solidity language to create blockchain projects. The "Ethereum Blockchain Developer: Build Projects Using Solidity" class will continue your practice with that. Then the "Building Blockchains with Ethereum & Solidity" will have you creating other distributed applications, as well as blockchain contracts.

The "Ethereum Developer: Build a Decentralised Blockchain App on Solidity" course is a favorite of former students. They rated it 4.6 out of 5 stars, while Certified Bitcoin Professional Ravinder Deol received an impressive 4.5-star instructor rating, himself. Finally, you'll round out your blockchain education with "Ethereum Developer Masterclass: Build Real-World Projects''. Believe it or not, this class will actually teach you how to use Solidity to build a decentralized exchange on the blockchain to launch your own Initial Coin Offering.

Once you've finished the courses in this bundle, all that will be left is to get the hardware you need to build your own crypto mining rig. Don't pass up this opportunity to become a blockchain master with The Cryptocurrency with Ethereum & Solidity Blockchain Developer Bundle. Grab it while it's still available for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.



