Get the $70 JLAB JBuds Air earbuds for only $17 -- lowest price ever

If you've been looking for a pair of earbuds for a teenager or your kids but don't want to break the bank, listen up: The Jlab JBuds Air Executive true wireless earbuds are on clearance through Kohl's right now. Initially $70 for the pair, you can score them for only $17.
Nope, that's not a typo. This pair of earbuds is on clearance from the big box retailer dropped the price on these so you can score this pair for that low $17 price tag. The buds themselves are made from an ergonomic design that includes Cloud Foam eartips so they can be worn for long periods of time sans discomfort.
The buds can play music for up to six hours before a recharge, and like most earbuds these days, the case offers the ability to charge them when not in use. With the charging case, they can handle an additional 24 hours of playback time.
There are three settings on the earbuds: Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. This way, your kiddo can decide which preset sound suits their music the best. If they're heading out on a sports trip or heading to the local gym for a workout, the earbuds also come with an IP55 sweat resistance.
According to Kohl's website, 481 have recently sprung for this deal, so we imagine that stock is low. You'll want to add these to your cart ASAP to score this $53 off deal and get them for only $17.
