Ebeid departs Telstra as Jetstar COO swings in

Image: Asha Barbaschow/ZDNet

Telstra announced on Tuesday morning that its group executive for enterprise Michael Ebeid would be leaving the company after a two-year stint.

Ebeid joined Australia's incumbent telco in the latter half of 2018 after serving as the head of broadcaster SBS. Under Ebeid, the company took its collection of business technology businesses -- such as VMTech, MSC, Readify, Kloud, Bridgepoint, O2, NSC, iVision, and Company85 -- and placed them under the Telstra Purple banner.

Telstra said Ebeid was leaving to "pursue other business interests", and would be replaced by David Burns, its current global business services (GBS) boss.

"I want to thank Michael for the significant role he has played ... and the contribution he has made to Telstra Enterprise and our broader business and we are sorry to see him go," Telstra CEO Andy Penn said.

To fill the slot left by Burns, the telco has nabbed current chief operating officer at Jetstar Dean Salter. Salter will join the company in March, with GBS executive Andrew McPherson taking on the acting role.

"David has been with Telstra for more than 8 years and has had previous roles in Enterprise leading the network applications and services business as well as our international operations," Penn added.

"David is known for his strong customer focus and results orientation and this combined with his deep understanding of the Enterprise business from his time at Telstra and many years at IBM, will enable him to step into the role and build momentum on the significant transformation already underway."

Prior to being at Jetstar, Salter was at BP for a decade in a "broad range of roles including strategy, sales and supply, and logistics".

