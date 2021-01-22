Eight Cisco and CompTIA courses that will prep you for a career in cybersecurity

Cybersecurity should be on every organization's mind these days, because if the US government can be hacked, so can anyone else. This means there's plenty of opportunities for cybersecurity professionals to shine. If you're interested in learning about network security and computers in general, you might enjoy a career in IT, and this 8-course bundle can get you started for $34.99.

ZDNet Recommends The best VPNs VPNs aren't essential only for securing your unencrypted Wi-Fi connections in coffee shops and airports. Every remote worker should consider a VPN to stay safe online. Here are your top choices for best VPNs in 2020 and how to get set up. Read More

The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle is packed with 169 hours of study material on some of the most in-demand Cisco and CompTIA certifications.

The Cisco course is led by David Bombal, a Cisco Certified Systems Instructor who has taught Cisco courses for over 15 years. He's also a top-rated Udemy instructor who has taught over 600 thousand students to date. His Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam course serves as an introductory course to networking that uses real-world scenarios to teach you how to configure routers and switches, secure a network, and much more.

The CompTIA courses are provided by Total Seminars, an e-learning platform that produces the #1-selling CompTIA A+ and Network+ Certification books in the world. In these courses, you'll find in-depth video courses that will guide you through CompTIA's entry-level ITF+ and A+ certifications all the way up to CySA+ and PenTest+.

As mentioned, ITF+ and A+ are the easiest CompTIA certifications you can earn, and these Total Seminars courses are ideal if you're interested in IT but still unsure if you want to make a career out of it yet. Here, you'll learn how to set up and configure networking devices, basic scripting, command-line tools, and even introductory security concepts.

If you enjoy what you've learned, you can earn your certifications, build up work experience, and make your way down CompTIA's cybersecurity learning path, and the rest of the courses will guide you along the way.

Joining the front lines against cybercrime requires skills in network security and threat management, all of which you'll learn in The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle, which is on sale today for just $34.99.