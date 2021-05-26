Emails landing in junk due to Microsoft Office 365 'change'

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users were on Thursday morning AEST met with a bunch of emails incorrectly labelled as junk.

"We're investigating an issue in which email is being sent to the junk folder. We'll be providing updates under EX258373 in the admin center," Microsoft tweeted via its 365 status account at 7:25am AEST.

Just over an hour later, the account confirmed the error was the result of a change it made and that the issue was being mitigated.

"We're reverting a change that has caused inbound email to be incorrectly routed to the junk folder. Additional information can be found in the admin center under EX258373," it tweeted.

"We've reverted the change and observed successful email delivery. We're now reprocessing any emails that were incorrectly delivered as junk. More info can be found in the admin center under EX258373," a further update at 8:47am AEST said.

Issues with Office started around 12 hours prior, when Microsoft said it was investigating an issue where some users were unable to forward email messages using Exchange Online.

"We determined that a recently deployed spam rule is causing impact," the account tweeted at 10:23pm Wednesday AEST. "We've prepared a fix and are deploying it to the affected infrastructure. For more details, please visit the admin center."

The account flagged the issue as resolved at midnight.

Microsoft adds more developer hooks into Teams, Microsoft 365

Microsoft is adding more tools to its Teams developer arsenal , plus more interfaces for programmers to use in connecting to the Microsoft Graph API.

Microsoft takes another stab at a Blockchain-powered ledger service

Microsoft is launching a preview of is Azure Confidential Ledger service, its new Blockchain-based secure ledger.

Top 10 threat detections seen across Microsoft Azure AD and Office 365

Office 365 Risky Exchange Operation detection was at or near the top of the list of detections seen by customers of cybersecurity firm Vectra.

Microsoft officially acknowledges Windows 10X isn't happening

Microsoft officials have admitted what leaked a week-plus ago: Its Chrome-OS competitor, Windows 10X, isn't coming. Instead, some of the 10X technologies will be integrated into other Windows versions.