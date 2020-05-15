Enter to win a NordVPN subscription*

Send and receive data while remaining secure online with our latest sweepstakes. ZDNet has partnered with NordVPN to give 10 lucky winners each a one-year subscription. For those unfamiliar with NordVPN's service, it has long held a spot in our list of best VPN services (as well as on CNET's best VPN services list) for its reliability and security.

Looking to be one of the 10 lucky winners? You must read the rules, accept the terms and conditions of this sweepstakes, and fill out the form below. Increase your chances of winning by unlocking extra entries for following us on social media and more.

Good luck!

Are you having trouble viewing our form? Try disabling your ad-blocker and visit here