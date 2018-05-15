Enterprise startups in Israel worth getting to know

Video: NSW opens applications for joint R&D program

JFrog

(Image: JFrog)

JFrog software automatically distributes trusted software releases.

It enables developers and DevOps engineers to connect to end devices and ensures software flows quickly and free from interruption.

It can support deployment on-premise, to the cloud, or a hybrid environment.

The software update process runs automatically.

It integrates with all environments and tool stacks. REST APIs enable the pipeline to be automated to speed up software releases.

The solution supports end-to-end binary management, which simplifies working with different software package management systems and workflows.

The solution transitions artifacts from development to distribution, granting access to specific repositories or packages, and delivers usage reports per business unit or repository to enable chargebacks to be delivered across the business. Artifacts can be analysed, metadata added, and components scanned.

A dashboard solution enables users to configure and view all services under administrative control wherever they are across the enterprise.

Iguazio

(Image: Iguazio)

Iguazio is a real time continuous analytics platform that runs as a Platform as a Service (PaaS).

It continuously takes in data from multiple sources, organises and integrates the data, and quickly analyses it.

The data is placed into logical data containers, enabling the data to be shared between teams across the organisation.

These data containers can be mapped to business applications to control billing and can be managed by policies.

Policies can be defined as hierarchical multi-layered fine-grained policies and optimised by rules and tasks. These rules can specify actions for networks, identity, tags, metadata, and content fields.

The policies can define data placement, retention, data import or export, backup and archiving, or user defined tasks.

Alerts can be defined to detect anomalies and alert administrators when this happens in order that correct actions can be performed, or be escalated to appropriate users.

Proov

(Image: Proov)

Proov is an enterprise proof of concept (PoC) startup that connects enterprises to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

Enterprises can define their proof of concept, with goals and KPIs.

Other requirements such as servers, databases, APIs, VPNs, application platforms, cloud services, and big data environments can be added to the PoC.

The environment can be created to reflect the enterprise's production environment -- or built within the hosted data lab.

ISVs can see the proof-of-concept opportunity and apply to be part of the PoC. Enterprises can also select their preferred ISV. Once accepted, the ISV gains access to the PoC environment to work on the concept.

Enterprises can then see which of the preferred ISV performs the best to ensure that the enterprise gets the best performance for scale in a production environment. Predefined business and technology KPIs measures each PoC against specific goals.

Stratoscale

(Image: Stratoscale)

Stratoscale enables cloud-native applications to be scaled across the enterprise on premise and aligned with the public cloud.

It enables multi-cloud and hybrid applications that are managed using Amazon Web Services (AWS) APIs and cloud services to be deployed within enterprises.

Its AWS-compatible APIs enable flexibility to build cloud-native applications using one approach.

Physical infrastructure such as servers and external and external storage can be migrated into an optimized Infrastructure-as-a-Service for the business.

Its solution uses an AWS-compatible services suite with IaaS to transform data centres into agile and scalable environments that are aligned with the public cloud. Developers only need to focus on the business logic layer.

Its AWS-compatible infrastructure and services can be deployed in any enterprise data center environment. Database as a Service, Load Balancer as a Service, Big Database Services, and File system Services provides support with existing applications to eliminate application re-writes.

WalkMe

(Image: WalkMe)

WalkMe is a Learning Management System (LMS) for enterprises. The LMS provides on-demand training for employees.

It uses tools such as Walk-Thrus, Launchers and TeachMes, which guides users with interactive step-by-step instructions.

Its administrative tool, the WalkMe Editor, is used to create, maintain, manage, and deploy WalkMe's components. Adminstrators customize the editor to fit their requirements and producing an interactive experience for both internal and external users.

Step-by-step instructions, workflows, conversion funnels, or other engagement processes can be included. The system guides users through the most efficient route and the guidance layer simplifies the experience for users without making changes to the underlying system.

Dashboard data can be collected showing how users engage with and work. The software identifies clicks, gestures, and workflows of specific users and sessions. The information highlights obstacles and opportunities for the enterprise can adopt to improve the user experience.

