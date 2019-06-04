Equinix adds network functions virtualization to its platform, launches Network Edge

Equinix said that it will roll out Network Edge services, which use network functions virtualization tools from multiple vendors.

With the addition of Network Edge, Equinix is making its data center footprint and interconnection infrastructure more software defined. Equinix's platform will provide a choice of virtual network services from Cisco, Juniper and Palo Alto Networks. The approach rhymes with how Equinix approached its public cloud partners as it build out its platform and interconnect services.

Network Edge will allow customers to select, configure and connect network and security devices with low latency since services will be closer to end users. Use cases for Network Edge include cloud-to-cloud routing, cloud migration, cloud firewalls and branch to cloud deployments.

In addition, Network Edge has integration with Equinix's software defined Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric). Network Edge will also be compatible with physical deployments on Platform Equinix.

For now, Equinix's Network Edge connects with the Cisco Cloud Services Router 1000v, Cisco SD-WAN, Juniper vSRX Virtual Firewall and Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Firewall. Equinix said it plans to add more edge devices to the platform.

