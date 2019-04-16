Equinix expands its ECX Fabric network to more metros, clouds

Equinix said it has expanded its platform and Cloud Exchange to more metros with a software-defined approach.
The effort, called Equinix Cloud Exchange (ECX) Fabric, is designed to bolster connectivity between its 37 global markets.
With the expansion any two ECX Fabric markets can privately connect clouds, networks and data centers to their edge computing. Equinix is a large data center provider and has carved out a market by integrating public cloud providers ranging from AWS to Google Cloud Platform to Microsoft Azure as well as Oracle and IBM.
Equinix's ECX Fabric offers a software-defined interconnection service that can connect company-owned infrastructure with public cloud providers and networks. These connections are used to handle spikes, backups and bandwidth intensive workloads.
According to Equinix, which has become a key hybrid cloud player, ECX Fabric has a self-service portal so customers can utilize multiple APIs.
Here's a look at Equinix's ECX Fabric markets and global footprint.
equinix-footprint.png
Equinix said that 1,400 customers are using ECX Fabric, which has more than 14,900 active virtual connections.
Related:
- The edge takes shape: The 5G telco cloud that would compete with Amazon
- Equinix to open ME2 Melbourne data centre in third quarter
- How 'cloud-native' applications are transforming IT, and why it took so long
- What a hybrid cloud is in the 'multi-cloud era,' and why you may already have one
- Equinix buys interconnection hub Infomart Dallas for $800M
- Equinix to acquire Metronode for AU$1b
Join Discussion