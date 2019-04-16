Equinix expands its ECX Fabric network to more metros, clouds

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts tackled technical debt, cloud, hybrid cloud in a hurry [Cloud TV] Wyndham has more than 9,000 hotels globally and had to come up with a best-of-breed cloud stack while sorting out its hybrid cloud approach. CIO Scott Strickland walks us through the strategy and how Wyndham has selected and managed multiple cloud vendors.

See also A Guide to Data Center Automation Today's data centers remain the nerve center of the enterprise, and automation is powering new levels of agility and digital transformation. Read More

Equinix said it has expanded its platform and Cloud Exchange to more metros with a software-defined approach.

The effort, called Equinix Cloud Exchange (ECX) Fabric, is designed to bolster connectivity between its 37 global markets.

With the expansion any two ECX Fabric markets can privately connect clouds, networks and data centers to their edge computing. Equinix is a large data center provider and has carved out a market by integrating public cloud providers ranging from AWS to Google Cloud Platform to Microsoft Azure as well as Oracle and IBM.

Equinix's ECX Fabric offers a software-defined interconnection service that can connect company-owned infrastructure with public cloud providers and networks. These connections are used to handle spikes, backups and bandwidth intensive workloads.

According to Equinix, which has become a key hybrid cloud player, ECX Fabric has a self-service portal so customers can utilize multiple APIs.

Here's a look at Equinix's ECX Fabric markets and global footprint.

× equinix-footprint.png

Equinix said that 1,400 customers are using ECX Fabric, which has more than 14,900 active virtual connections.

Related: