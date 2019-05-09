Equinix to launch 12 data centres and expand 23 sites in 2019

Equinix has laid out its plans for expansion across 16 countries, which will see the data centre operator open 12 new International Business Exchange (IBX) facilities and expand 23 of its existing IBX sites before the end of the year.

The company said the total cost of expansion will set it back by $1.7-$1.9 billion in capital expenditure.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Equinix will open its eleventh and largest facility in Tokyo, Japan, (TY11) which it said would support the growing demand for increased levels of interconnection from the cloud, network, and financial services sectors.

Announced in January, Seoul, South Korea will see the opening of the company's first IBX centre in the country; also in the works is the company's fourth IBX in Singapore, SG4; while Shanghai's SH6, open since February, is Equinix's fifth and largest local IBX and is situated in the Pudong Free-Trade Zone, which is a hub for the trading and financial services sectors.

In Australia, Equinix will open its fourth IBX in Melbourne, ME2; while the company's eighth IBX in Sydney, SY5, is pinned to be Equinix's largest facility in Australia.

In the United States and across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Equinix has six IBX data centres that are set to open in 2019.

The company's second in Bulgaria, SO2 in Sofia, is expected to open in Q2, alongside the company's seventh IBX data centre in Helsinki, HE7, which Equinix has labelled a "digital gateway bridging the gap between Russia, the Baltic states, and the rest of Europe through direct digital routes".

In the third quarter of 2019, Equinix will open WA3 in Warsaw, Poland, and by the end of the year, Hamburg, Germany, will get its first IBX.

"HH1 will be strategically located in proximity to the North Sea, which will provide easy access for subsea cable landing stations, as Hamburg is a top interconnection point for cables connecting to Frankfurt," Equinix said.

Additionally, PA8 in Paris, France -- already 60% leased -- opened in March 2019, with Equinix saying it is the first new build dedicated to hyperscale customers; and also opening last month was LD7, the company's eighth IBX in London.

Equinix said $1.2 billion has been spent on building and expanding its presence in the London area.

Meanwhile, 23 of Equinix's sites will also undergo an expansion before the end of the year.

See also: Cloud v. data center decision (ZDNet special report)

One site in each of Amsterdam, Netherlands; Paris, France; Stockholm, Sweden; Madrid, Spain; Osaka, Japan; Perth, Australia; Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Seattle in the United States will receive an upgrade; Frankfurt, Germany, will see three sites expanded; Hong Kong will similarly have three expansion projects at IBX facilities; London, England, will see four sites expanded; and Zurich, Switzerland, will have two sites undergo expansion.

Equinix said that where applicable, each of its facilities will be directly connected to other Equinix IBX data centres within each metro via fibre links between the sites.

The company currently operates 202 IBX data centres in 24 countries, boasting more than 341,000 total interconnections.

RELATED COVERAGE

Gartner predicts the data center is toast: They might be right (TechRepublic)

Gartner's prediction on the data center's death may not be aggressive enough, as data gravity helps accelerate the process.

Microsoft CEO Nadella: Underwater data centers are the future

Nadella predicts Project Natick, Microsoft's 40-foot data center pod on the seafloor off the coast of Scotland, could be repeated across the world.

IT spending in 2019 revised down amid data center woes

Gartner said currency fluctuations will ding global IT spending, but the data center market will contract.

What's next for data centers? Think micro data centers

A micro data center, a mini version of a data center rack, could work as edge computing takes hold in various industries. Here's a look at the moving parts behind the micro data center concept.