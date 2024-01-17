'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Every Samsung Galaxy S24 model compared: Which one should you buy?
New product launches are always exciting, especially if you're looking to choose your next smartphone. But while these launches are fun, they can also be overwhelming, with companies delivering a lot of information in a short amount of time. Today's Samsung Unpacked event was no different.
Also: Every product Samsung announced at Unpacked 2024
Samsung hosted its Unpacked event in San Jose, where it largely focused on the new features of the Galaxy S24 lineup of smartphones. From increased battery life to artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, all three of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones are some of the best options available on the market right now. The key to success is knowing how to choose the right one for you.
Specifications
|Galaxy S24
|Galaxy S24 Plus
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|Starting price
|$799
|$999
|$1,299
|Display
|6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2600 nits peak, Always-on
|6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2600 nits peak, Always-on
|6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2600 nits peak, Always-on
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|256GB, 512GB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Main camera
|50MP f/1.8 wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto - 8K at 24/30fps, 4K at 30/60fps
|50MP f/1.8 wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto - 8K at 24/30fps, 4K at 30/60/120fps
|200MP f/1.7 wide, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto - 8K at 24/30fps, 4K at 30/60/120fps
|Front camera
|12MP f2.2 - 4K at 60fps
|12MP f2.2 - 4K at 60fps
|12MP f2.2 - 4K at 60fps
|OS
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Battery
|4,000mAh, 50% in 30 minutes
|4,900mAh, 65% in 30 minutes
|5,000mAh, 65% in 30 minutes
|Durability
|IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with aluminum frame
|IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with aluminum frame
|IP68, Gorilla Glass Armor with titanium frame
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
|Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
|Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra if...
1. You want to make the most of Samsung's new AI features
The brand new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may not be a huge hardware upgrade when compared to its previous version, the S23 Ultra, but its new AI features make daily use a far superior experience in comparison. And the included S Pen and large 6.8-inch display help you make the most of it.
Galaxy S24 users can use 'Circle to Search', a new feature that lets you circle an area in an image and run a Google search. The included S Pen that comes with the Ultra series is perfect to use for this purpose, giving users the precision necessary to encircle what they want to search for and leave out anything they don't.
Also: The best Android phones
Other new AI features coming to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra include: Generative Edit, which lets you move and edit subjects in photos, using AI to generate backgrounds or expand images; Live Translate, which features real-time translation during voice calls; Transcript Assist, which can transcribe voice memos and notes; and Chat Assist, which can help you generate text for emails, text messages, and more.
2. You want a top-of-the-line camera
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra still has a 200MP main camera, but the telephoto module got an upgrade from a 10MP to 50MP with 5x optical zoom. New improvements and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also result in clearer photos in low-light conditions. This capability helps reduce noise in photos taken at night or in dark areas while delivering more detail that typically wouldn't be captured with other cameras.
There's also a new AI Zoom feature that brings up the clarity and detail in long-distance shots by filling in areas that are blurry or not in focus.
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus if...
1. You like a large phone but not the large price tag
The great thing about the Goldilocks Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is that it offers a lot of the great experiences from the larger S24 Ultra for a lower price. Don't get me wrong -- you can't expect the S24 Plus to be an Ultra 'lite', but it is a great alternative if you'd rather have a larger screen and don't need the extra features that a higher model offers.
Also: Samsung Galaxy S24 series hands-on: I did not expect this model to be my favorite
Starting at $999 for the 256GB model, the S24 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and is perfect for anyone looking for a large phone without all of the Ultra's bells and whistles. It also features a larger battery than the base model, and a 50MP main camera.
2. Battery life is your priority
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has a considerably larger battery than the S24 and its predecessor, the S23 Plus. The Galaxy S24 has the smallest battery of Samsung's latest trio of smartphones, at 4000 mAh, and is capable of reaching 50% in 30 minutes.
At 4900 mAh, the Galaxy S24 Plus' battery can last up to 35 hours of talk time and, like the S24 Ultra's 5000 mAh battery, can charge to up to 65% in just 30 minutes. The fact that the S24 Plus has a battery almost as powerful as the S24 Ultra's, but without the latter's demand to maintain more high-end features, is worth considering when choosing an S24 model.
You should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 if...
1. You want all the new AI features for less
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is an obvious choice for anyone looking to save some cash, starting at just $799 for the 128GB model. But even if you're saving more than if you get a Plus or Ultra model, you'd still be able to enjoy Samsung's new AI features, which are available on all S24 models.
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
With a 1080p-LTPO AMOLED display, the Galaxy S24 model also borrows some features from the Plus and Ultra, like a 50MP main camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for improved performance, all wrapped in Gorilla Glass Victus 3 with an aluminum frame.
2. You want a phone that fits comfortably in your palm
If you're a fan of one-handed Candy Crush sessions, then you might enjoy the smaller Samsung Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 is the smallest model in the lineup, at a comfortable 6.2 inches. This size is perfect if you don't like your smartphone to push seven inches, which often results in the device falling out of your pocket or having to maintain an awkward, one-handed hold.
Alternatives to consider
BEST ANDROID ALTERNATIVE
Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is a great alternative to the S24 series of smartphones because it features many of the great AI capabilities that are exclusive to the Galaxy S24, thanks to Google's Assistant.
BEST iPHONE ALTERNATIVE
iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 is just 0.1 inches smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S24 but has a higher resolution and pixel density. It's also a great fit for those who enjoy the Apple ecosystem.
BEST SAMSUNG ALTERNATIVE
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is last year's model that is similar to this year's option. Though it doesn't have the new AI features, it's discounted now at $1,055 for the 512GB option.