Google Pixel 7a vs. Google Pixel 8a: Which model should you buy?

The Pixel A-series has emerged as one of the best value-for-your-money smartphone options on the market, packing features that are usually reserved for flagships that cost hundreds of dollars more. The new Pixel 8a is officially here and, as expected, has a lot to offer.

The 8a improves over the 7a in several ways, including a brighter, more vivid display, AI features, an upgraded processor for faster performance, and more. But are those upgrades right for you?

Fortunately, there are enough notable differences between the two, so it all boils down to your needs and preferences. I've broken them down below.

Specifications

Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 8a Price $499 (128GB) $499 (128GB), $549 (256GB)

Display 6.1-inch 6.1-inch

1080x2400

Refresh rate 90Hz 120Hz Chip Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G3

Rear camera 64MP Quad PD wide camera, 13MP ultrawide camera,

64MP Quad PD wide camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, Super Res Zoom up to 8x

RAM/ Storage 8GB RAM / 128GB storage 8GB RAM / 128GB storage Battery 4,385mAh

4,492mAh

Water and dust resistance IP67

IP67

You should buy the Google Pixel 8a if...



1. You want a display with a high refresh rate

Refresh rate, or how many times a device refreshes the screen in a second, is a big thing in the world of TVs, but does it really matter for cell phones? In years past, it might not have meant as much, but with today's phones being gaming and content hubs as well, it's important. The Pixel 7a had a refresh rate of 90Hz, but the 8a upgrades that to a 120Hz panel, in line with the premium Pixel 8 Pro.

This means fast-paced games or movies will have clearer images and less motion blur. If your phone is primarily a phone or a social media scrolling device, you might not notice this upgrade, but if you use your phone for games or movies, you'll appreciate the upped refresh rate.

2. You want to use the latest AI features

The Pixel 7a shipped with Google's last-generation processor, the Tensor G2, while the 8a upgrades to Google's newest chip, the Tensor G3. What's the difference? Aside from being faster, Google says, the G3 has the latest generation of ARM CPUs, an upgraded GPU, a new ISP, and more. The biggest benefactor of the new chip is the device's AI capabilities, including Magic Editor, Audio Eraser, and more.

3. You plan to have this phone for a while

If you plan on keeping your phone for a while, the Pixel 8a is the easy choice. The 8a will come with seven years of operating system upgrades from Google, meaning your phone will be secure and feature-rich for a long time. In addition, there's now a 256GB storage option if you want to make sure you have room for all of your photos, apps, and other things. The Pixel 7a is only offered with 128GB of storage, which many people may eventually discover is not enough. If you like to upgrade phones every other year or two, this won't mean much, but if this will be your phone for a long time, go with the 8a.

You should buy the Google Pixel 7a if...

1. You want to save some money

At this moment, the prices of the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8a are identical. But the 7a frequently goes on sale from various retailers, and can often be had for as low as $349. With the release of the 8a here, you can expect those sales to be deeper and more frequent. The Pixel A-series is already a budget-conscious option, but if you want to save even more money, look to last year's 7a for a rock-bottom price that still gets you an impressive phone.

2. You're just looking for a basic smartphone

Can you live without using AI on your phone? The Pixel 8a has its advantages, but that doesn't mean it's right for everyone. The Pixel 7a is a great phone, with what people have come to expect from Google phones: an above-average camera, call screening, Now Playing to identify songs that are playing, and more. If you're just looking for a basic phone, or you're maybe new to the Google ecosystem and want to test things out, it might be best to start with the 7a.

