​FBI inflated encrypted device figures, misleading public

Contrary to what the FBI told the public, we now know that instead of 7,775 encrypted smartphones proving stumbling blocks to FBI criminal investigations, there are no more than 2,000.

Over the last seven months, FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed that the agency couldn't access the content of 7,775 devices in 2017 -- more than half of all the smartphones it tried to crack -- despite having a search warrant.

Wray called this a "major public safety issue," and used it to push a "responsible encryption" mantra -- in other words, encryption backdoors.

The FBI denied ZDNet's request for information on these phones. The Bureau said the information was exempt from disclosure, as the records "could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings."

Internally though the FBI knew they miscounted the devices as of a month ago. The bureau still doesn't have an accurate count of how many encrypted phones it has from last year.

This miscount arose from the use of three different databases to track the phones. This led to some phones being counted multiple times.

Still, the FBI maintains, "Going Dark," the agency's term for criminals using encryption to evade justice, "remains a serious problem for the FBI, as well as other federal, state, local and international law enforcement partners.

The EFF said in a statement that this revision to Wray's "favorite talking point demonstrates that the case for legislation is even weaker than we thought".

New America's OTI said in an even stronger statement that the news "seriously undermines the FBI's ongoing push for tech companies to weaken their products' encryption to facilitate law enforcement access, and calls into question the FBI's trustworthiness and competence on this important issue".

And, so the battle between law enforcement and personal privacy over encryption continues.

