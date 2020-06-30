Federal government thinks AI for separating couples is a good idea

The Australian government has introduced a new online service to help separating couples work out parenting arrangements, how to divide assets, and how agreements are recorded.

Developed by the National Legal Aid (NLA), with AU$3 million in funding from the Australian government, the tool, known as Amica, uses so-called artificial intelligence technology to suggest how couples could split their assets by taking into account their circumstances, the kinds of agreements reached by couples in similar situations, and how courts have handled similar disputes.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said Amica would enable users to negotiate and communicate online with their former partner at their own pace.

"Amica will be a valuable tool to help many couples resolve their disputes between themselves and avoid court proceedings," he said.

See also: 85% of organizations are using AI in deployed applications (TechRepublic)

The federal government said Amica is suitable for couples whose relationship is "relatively amicable", and could also be used by separating parents to develop a parenting plan for their children.

Amica project chief Gabrielle Canny said the service is expected to help reduce legal bills for separating couples and reduce pressure on family law courts.

"We want to help people work through their problems without spending tens-of-thousands of dollars on lengthy legal battles," she said.

"Even though Amica uses artificial intelligence and other technology, every element has been guided by feedback from everyday people who have gone through family law issues."

Amica's dispute resolution feature will be free to use until the end of the year. A nominal fee between AU$165 to AU$440 per couple will then be applied from 1 January 2021.

The fee will be used for ongoing maintenance and development of the service, the federal government said.

Related Coverage

Australian government sinks AU$19 million into AI health research projects

The funding will be divvied up between five research projects.

Setting the AI standard: What it could look like in Australia

What role can Australia play in the global conversation about artificial intelligence?

Australian businesses lead in AI deployment but bias challenges still exist: Genpact

Australians still fear AI bias and that algorithms can make decisions that affect them without their knowledge, a new report has found.

Battleground over accountability for AI

AI deployments are saturating businesses but few are thinking about the ethics of how algorithms work and the impact it has on people.