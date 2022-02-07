Fire sale: Snag an Amazon tablet for as low as $34 right now

Amazon's Fire tablets have never been about the bling or high performance, but instead offer great value and enough processing power to get you through a normal day of work and play. Still, there are numerous Fire tablets to shop from, with each model catering to a specific audience. Whether you're in the market for a tablet to keep the little one busy or simply want a portable display to catch up on shows, Amazon is currently hosting what I call a "Fire sale," which sees some of the best discounts on its lineup of tablets. Here are all the deals laid out for your shopping pleasure.

Also: Best Amazon tablets of 2022: Affordable iPad alternatives



Fire 7 tablet for $34 $15 off Amazon Kicking things off, we have the Fire 7 tablet which, as the name suggests, sports a 7-inch display for your entertainment and browsing desires. At that size, the Fire 7 is an excellent choice if you're wanting a portable and lightweight tablet for reading e-books, watching videos, and more. The default configuration comes with 16GB of storage, which shouldn't be an issue if your daily use-cases take place on the web. Right now, Amazon has the tablet on sale for just $34.99 ($15 off). The 30% discount puts the Fire 7 in line with its lowest price ever, making it an exceptionally great-value pickup.

Fire 7 Kids tablet for $49 $50 off Amazon The Fire 7 Kids is Amazon's answer to adults who question buying a $300+ iPad for their five-year olds. The tablet, though similar internally to the Fire 7 mentioned above, comes in a "Kid-Proof case". It's basically a rugged bumper shell that protects the tablet from drops, tumbles, and hits. Amazon is so confident about this hardware that it offers a 2-year worry-free guarantee; if the tablet breaks, you get a replacement for free. That said, the Fire 7 Kids also comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which gives you access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, and more. This tablet can be had for just $49 ($50 off) right now, the same price we saw it drop to during last year's Black Friday.

Fire HD 8 tablet for $44 $45 off Amazon Next on the sales list is the Fire HD 8, a step-up from the Fire 7 with its larger 8-inch display, 32GB of memory (expandable up to 1TB,) and a sleeker design. Amazon touts a 12-hour battery life with this tablet and previous Fire HD 8 users, including myself, can attest to that. For a limited time, you can pick up the base configuration of the Fire HD 8 tablet for $44 ($45 off). That includes the ad-supported lock screen which can be shouldered off with an additional $15.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for $54 $55 off Amazon Another 8-inch tablet for 50% off, the Fire HD 8 Plus looks and feels a lot like the aforementioned Fire HD 8. It, however, boast 3GB of RAM versus the 2GB found in its younger sibling, and is wireless charging compatible. Besides the added convenience, this is a feature well worth the extra cost because Amazon also sells a $39 wireless charging dock that basically turns the Fire HD 8 Plus into an Echo Show. With an improved hardware configuration, it's hard to argue against spending just $54 on a reliable 8-inch tablet.

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for $69 $70 off Amazon Like the Fire HD 7 Kids, the 8 takes the best that the latest-generation Fire tablet has to offer and stuffs it in a kid-friendly casing. You still get the grippy side handles, the built-in kickstand, and all the digital content that a kid can imagine on Amazon Kids+ (first year comes free). Spec-wise, the Fire HD 8 Kids comes with 32GB of storage and a battery that can last up to 12 hours. Buy one today for just $69 ($70 off) and with Prime shipping, you can get it shipped as soon as tomorrow.

Fire HD 10 tablet for $109 $40 off Amazon Last but not least, the Fire HD 10 tablet also sees a steep discount to start the week. This 10.1-inch tablet is one of the largest that Amazon makes and is also the brightest. In it, you get a 1080p viewing experience, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, and again, up to 12 hours of battery life. While the deal on this tablet is not as much of a bargain as some of the other picks on the list, you won't find a cheaper 10-inch tablet that does what the Fire HD 10 can.

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.