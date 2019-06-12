Firefox has a new logo but not for the browser

(Image: Mozilla)

As well as the Firefox browser, Mozilla now also has its file-sharing Firefox Send service, its Firefox Monitor breach alert service, and a password manager dubbed Firefox Lockbox.

For this collection of Firefox-branded products, Mozilla has taken the wraps off a new logo for its Firefox parent brand.

The end of an 18-month process has produced a common colour scheme and five abstract logos.

"The 'Firefox' you've always known as a browser is stretching to cover a family of products and services united by putting you and your privacy first," Mozilla creative director Tim Murray said.

"Firefox is a browser AND an encrypted service to send huge files. It's an easy way to protect your passwords on every device AND an early warning if your email has been part of a data breach.

"Safe, private, eye-opening. That's just the beginning of the new Firefox family."

(Image: Mozilla)

Earlier this week, Mozilla CEO Chris Beard said the company would soon launch a VPN service under the Firefox moniker, as well as a storage service.

The company previously teamed up with ProtonVPN in an effort to diversify its revenue, the vast majority of which has traditionally been made from selling its default search engine setting.

After switching to Yahoo in the United States for a number of years, Google returned as the default in November 2017.

Earlier this year, a former Mozilla executive accused Google of intentionally and systematically sabotaging Firefox over the past decade in order to boost Chrome's adoption.

