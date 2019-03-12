Mozilla launches Firefox Send, a free, encrypted file-sharing service

Mozilla launched today Firefox Send, a free, encrypted file sharing service, accessible in all browsers at send.firefox.com.

The service works just like any other file sharing service available online. It lets users upload a file on Mozilla's servers and lets them share a link to the uploaded files with their friends.

All files uploaded to Mozilla's servers are encrypted, the browser maker said.

Users can set files to expire after a certain period of time, or after a certain number of downloads. Uploaded files can also be protected by a password that the user can share with their friends in private and avoid unauthorized downloads of sensitive data.

Users can upload one file at a time, or multiple files at once, which Firefox Send will automatically assemble in one big ZIP file.

By default, the service supports files up to 1GB in size, but if users sign up or sign in using a Firefox account, they can send files as large as 2.5GB.

"We know there are several cloud sharing solutions out there, but as a continuation of our mission to bring you more private and safer choices, you can trust that your information is safe with Send," Nick Nguyen, Mozilla's VP of Firefox Product, said today. "As with all Firefox apps and services, Send is Private By Design, meaning all of your files are protected, and we stand by our mission to handle your data privately and securely."

Firefox Send is currently available through the send.firefox.com web portal, but Mozilla said the service would also be available as an Android app in beta later this week.

The browser maker began working on Firefox Send way back in 2017.

