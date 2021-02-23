Fitbit partners with Deepak Chopra to bring guided meditation to premium service

Fitbit

ZDNet Recommends The best GPS sports watches Here's a look at the best, most advanced fitness trackers for runners, athletes, and pros. Read More

Fitbit Premium customers will soon have access to a new Mindful Method collection that features Deepak Chopra via audio and video meditation sessions. The company announced the partnership and rollout of the new service on Tuesday.

Starting today, there will be 10 audio and video sessions available. The sessions are no more than 20 minutes long and cover a wide range of topics. You can use the session to prepare for restful sleep, or cultivate happiness and optimism, according to Fitbit.

All told, there will be a total of 30 sessions with Chopra guiding you through various meditation techniques.

Fitbit

I've personally never understood the allure of meditation, but Fitbit had Chopra walk those of us who tuned in for the press briefing through a live meditation session, and even though I struggled at times to ignore Slack mentions and email chimes, I felt very refreshed after the 10-minute session.

Fitbit Premium costs $9.99 a month, or $79.99 a year. You can get a 90-day free trial, even if you've subscribed before and canceled.

Apple recently updated its Fitness Plus offering with a similar-but-different feature called Time to Walk. Instead of guided meditation, Fitness Plus subscribers can go on a walk and listen to stories from celebrities using Bluetooth-connected headphones or AirPods.

I welcome both platforms extending the type of services that are included with each subscription. It adds more value, and in cases like Mindful Method from Fitbit, it can help improve mental health.

What do you think of the new feature in Fitbit Premium? Let us know in the comments.



