Five ways that the US can solve its annoying buffering broadband problems

Almost a third of global searches for internet speed come from the US. So how can you improve your broadband performance?

Do you struggle with your broadband speed when working from home? There are a few things that you can do to ensure a more stable connection on the days that you work remotely.

With many Americans still working at home, a speedy internet connection is vital to keep things running smoothly. But what happens when the internet gremlins come out and stop you in your tracks? And what can we do about it?

The best internet speed tests

They will help you get to the bottom of the network problems behind your laggy connection.

Also: Internet slow? Here are the possible reasons why and how to fix them

Researchers from London, UK-based online and telephone comparison and switching service Uswitch have revealed that internet speed is the US's most searched for broadband issue.

It checked how often each broadband issue was searched for globally, identifying 20 common annoyances using sites including T3, Digital Trends, WaterstonLinksys, Obiko, The Pinnaclelist and IMI.

From SemRush search volume data, Uswitch found that America's most searched for broadband Issue is how to improve internet speed.

Americans, on average, are searching for ways to fix the problem 5,000,000 times a month on Google. That means 31% of global searches about internet speed come from the US.

#

Problem

Global Search Volume

US Searches

% of Global Searches

1

Internet speed

16,300,000

5,000,000

31%

2

Download speed

94,800

18,100

19%

3

Wi-Fi password

117,400

12,100

10%

4

No internet connection

25,700

8,100

32%

5

Upload speed

18,700

8,100

43%

6

Slow internet

18,100

8,100

45%

7

Connected devices

14,400

3,600

25%

8

Wi-Fi signal

8,900

2,900

33%

9

DNS issues

3,700

1,900

51%

10

Wi-Fi range

6,400

1,300

20%

11

Network error

6,100

1,000

16%

12

Router issue

2,500

320

13%

13

Buffering problems

1,200

260

22%

14

Unsecure Wi-Fi

1,100

260

24%

15

Wi-Fi update

1,300

260

20%

16

Internet dropping out

1,100

170

15%

17

Duplicate IP address

490

170

35%

18

Wi-Fi congestion

260

110

42%

19

Insufficient bandwidth

910

110

12%

20

Network interference

1,100

50

5%

Other top broadband issues searched for in the US included download speed which had 18,100 searches a month, and one in ten global searches were by Americans trying to sort out their Wi-Fi password problems making 12,100 searches a month.

A third of global searches with 2,900 searches from the US was about Wi-Fi signal, and over half of all global search volumes (51%) were from Americans searching to solve DNS issues.

If these problems affect you and you want a solution, Uswitch has shared some tips and tricks on how you can solve these internet issues.

Also: Speed up your home office: How to optimize your network for remote work and learning

To improve your internet connection, consider placing your router in a more central location in your house -- 0 so that your wireless devices can reach the router. Add an easy-to-install mesh Wi-Fi system -- or a Wi-Fi extender to help connectivity further.

Run a speed check to make sure that the internet speed to your house is the same promised on your broadband contract. If your speed is too slow, you might want to switch your broadband provider. See: Best internet speed test

Use a Wi-Fi booster such as the Rockspace AC2100 dual-band Wi-Fi extender to improve the signal in those hard-to-reach parts of your home and garden.

Make sure that your Wi-Fi router has a secure password so that other's do not jump on your network and clog up your own bandwidth with their Wi-Fi traffic. Some routers have simple-to-guess passwords -- and these should be changed.

Consider using hardwired connections for your devices that need a good signal. Ethernet cables are not affected by drops in signal and can be used when all else fails.

If you reboot your router regularly to try and get a better signal and nothing seems to work, it might be time for you to get an upgraded package -- to stop that boring buffering when you are trying to watch your favourite show.

