Five ways that the US can solve its annoying buffering broadband problems

Do you struggle with your broadband speed when working from home? There are a few things that you can do to ensure a more stable connection on the days that you work remotely.
With many Americans still working at home, a speedy internet connection is vital to keep things running smoothly. But what happens when the internet gremlins come out and stop you in your tracks? And what can we do about it?
Also: Internet slow? Here are the possible reasons why and how to fix them
Researchers from London, UK-based online and telephone comparison and switching service Uswitch have revealed that internet speed is the US's most searched for broadband issue.
It checked how often each broadband issue was searched for globally, identifying 20 common annoyances using sites including T3, Digital Trends, Waterston, Linksys, Obiko, The Pinnaclelist and IMI.
From SemRush search volume data, Uswitch found that America's most searched for broadband Issue is how to improve internet speed.
Americans, on average, are searching for ways to fix the problem 5,000,000 times a month on Google. That means 31% of global searches about internet speed come from the US.
#
Problem
Global Search Volume
US Searches
% of Global Searches
1
Internet speed
16,300,000
5,000,000
31%
2
Download speed
94,800
18,100
19%
3
Wi-Fi password
117,400
12,100
10%
4
No internet connection
25,700
8,100
32%
5
Upload speed
18,700
8,100
43%
6
Slow internet
18,100
8,100
45%
7
Connected devices
14,400
3,600
25%
8
Wi-Fi signal
8,900
2,900
33%
9
DNS issues
3,700
1,900
51%
10
Wi-Fi range
6,400
1,300
20%
11
Network error
6,100
1,000
16%
12
Router issue
2,500
320
13%
13
Buffering problems
1,200
260
22%
14
Unsecure Wi-Fi
1,100
260
24%
15
Wi-Fi update
1,300
260
20%
16
Internet dropping out
1,100
170
15%
17
Duplicate IP address
490
170
35%
18
Wi-Fi congestion
260
110
42%
19
Insufficient bandwidth
910
110
12%
20
Network interference
1,100
50
5%
Other top broadband issues searched for in the US included download speed which had 18,100 searches a month, and one in ten global searches were by Americans trying to sort out their Wi-Fi password problems making 12,100 searches a month.
A third of global searches with 2,900 searches from the US was about Wi-Fi signal, and over half of all global search volumes (51%) were from Americans searching to solve DNS issues.
If these problems affect you and you want a solution, Uswitch has shared some tips and tricks on how you can solve these internet issues.
Also: Speed up your home office: How to optimize your network for remote work and learning
To improve your internet connection, consider placing your router in a more central location in your house -- 0 so that your wireless devices can reach the router. Add an easy-to-install mesh Wi-Fi system -- or a Wi-Fi extender to help connectivity further.
Run a speed check to make sure that the internet speed to your house is the same promised on your broadband contract. If your speed is too slow, you might want to switch your broadband provider. See: Best internet speed test
Use a Wi-Fi booster such as the Rockspace AC2100 dual-band Wi-Fi extender to improve the signal in those hard-to-reach parts of your home and garden.
Make sure that your Wi-Fi router has a secure password so that other's do not jump on your network and clog up your own bandwidth with their Wi-Fi traffic. Some routers have simple-to-guess passwords -- and these should be changed.
Consider using hardwired connections for your devices that need a good signal. Ethernet cables are not affected by drops in signal and can be used when all else fails.
If you reboot your router regularly to try and get a better signal and nothing seems to work, it might be time for you to get an upgraded package -- to stop that boring buffering when you are trying to watch your favourite show.
