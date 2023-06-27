Flipper Zero hacking tool is a big hit

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
For a project that was put up for crowdfunding in the summer of 2020, the Flipper Zero has gone from strength to strength, with TechCrunch reporting that the company expects to sell some $80 million worth of units this year.
That's close to 500,000 units.
Not heard of the Flipper Zero? Where have you been?
It's a $169 multifunctional device that can interact with digital interfaces in the physical world. It can emulate RFID and NFC cards, analyze radio protocols, imitate remote controls, and much more. It's like a "digital Swiss Army knife" for cybersecurity enthusiasts, tinkerers, and those interested in exploring the digital side of their environment.
But instead of looking like some scary hacking tool, all black and bristling with antennas, it looks like a kid's toy, all plastic and brightly colored. It reminds me of Tamagotchis, those digital pets that would die or turn evil if you neglected them.
The Flipper Zero's success is down to a number of things.
The price is right given its capability (people were willing to pay vastly inflated prices when stocks were low), it's incredibly user-friendly, you can attach expansion cards to it to give it Wi-Fi capability, there's a very active community of users that are constantly finding new things to do with it, and there are also third-party operating systems available that can do a lot more than the stock operating system.
Sure, it's not a substitute for high-end pentesting tools, but it offers a lot of power in a very small and portable package. It's certainly not a toy, and it's one of the easiest, cheapest ways to work with RFID and NFC.
It's also a fantastic educational tool and a stepping stone to get people -- young and old -- into cybersecurity.