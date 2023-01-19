How to check if your VPN is working (and what to do if your VPN won't connect)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Adopting a reliable Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent way to help protect your privacy online and disguise your activities from the companies collecting data on you over multiple websites.
However, as with all forms of software, sometimes signing up for a new VPN service or transitioning to a new PC can cause issues and errors to flare up with your VPN.
If you're unsure if a VPN is working correctly or experiencing connection failures, here are some tips on how to check and restart your VPN -- as well as keep your connection secure.
Before you do anything else while you're troubleshooting, you should always make sure that you have the latest version of your VPN available.
When a VPN is working correctly, it will mask your IP address and create an encrypted tunnel to protect your data.
Now, turn off your VPN and look up your IP address, which only requires typing, "What is my IP address" into Google. Your Internet Protocol (IP) address is your device identifier on a network, assigned by your Internet Service Provider (ISP).
You can use Google's search here to find your IP address. Alternatively, use the privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo.
If you want more information, such as your rough geographic location, area code, or hostname, you can also use NordVPN's free IP lookup service.
Now that you know your actual IP address, turn on your VPN. If your VPN is working (or, at the least, is able to disguise your IP address), you should see a different IP address appear.
For example, I am based in London, and my preferred VPN providers are ExpressVPN and NordVPN. As you can see below, my IP address and location are set to the US when my VPN works.
If you get the same IP address with your VPN on or off, your VPN is not working correctly and is not disguising your location.
Even if you use a VPN, your IP address may leak, whether or not connections are based on IPv4 or IPv6. Suppose a VPN service doesn't provide adequate encryption or there are programming issues. In that case, DNS queries sent outside the typical VPN tunnel could reveal your true IP address rather than the IP assigned to your device by your VPN provider.
It is also possible that your IP address may accidentally leak via the WebRTC protocol, used widely by technology firms to facilitate real-time communication services. However, reliable VPN services with robust security in place shouldn't permit WebRTC leaks.
If a leak occurs, it is best to change your VPN provider.
If you know your VPN is up-to-date but you're facing connection issues, there are several steps you can try. Many VPN providers will show a green light or similar icon when a VPN connection is active, and red when there is a problem with the connection.
Sometimes -- and I've found this with ExpressVPN -- connecting is successful but I still can't access web pages. More often than not, the issue stems from the VPN location I have chosen. For example, a server location in Texas suddenly won't show web pages, but a Germany location will.
Normally, these issues are temporary and outside of your control to fix (for example, the server may be offline) -- so try to change the location and see if this resolves the issue.
VPNs mask your IP address, and more. They also encrypt traffic, securing the communication channels we use every day and making it less likely you can be tracked by marketers and other third parties -- or have a threat actor eavesdrop on your activities.
You should always use a VPN, for example, when you are connected to a public Wi-Fi hotspot, as they are open by design and may be a security threat to your data and devices.
For many, VPNs are a way to improve personal security. However, VPN users may also connect to circumvent censorship and website blocks or to access geo-locked content -- such as news outlets or entertainment libraries only available to visitors in specific countries.
Reliable VPN providers will do their best to keep data collection logs to a minimum and security standards high to prevent surveillance. However, no VPN is completely safe and there may be other ways your use of a VPN could put you on the law enforcement radar (at least, in countries where VPNs are banned).
It is possible that some countries might work at the ISP level to detect who is likely using a VPN, and some VPN services might collect more information than required on you, to later be passed to third parties.
Using a VPN is legal in most countries, but this doesn't mean you get a free pass to perform illegal activities through them. Even if your VPN traffic is encrypted, if you are conducting illegal affairs, there are other ways for you to be tracked down.
There are several disadvantages to using a VPN. The first is cost -- many VPN providers will only unlock their software's full features and benefits to users who subscribe either monthly or annually.
Furthermore, VPNs may ramp up data consumption and slow down your connection.
You should also check to see if using a VPN is legal in your country, as you might risk fines or even prosecution in areas they are illegal. According to NordVPN, countries that have banned the use of virtual private networks include North Korea, Iran, and Belarus. Some other countries, including China, disapprove of the use of VPNs and are attempting to restrict their use.
You don't have to pay for a VPN; however, it is often advised that you do so.
Companies need to generate income to operate and VPN providers are no exception. The typical difference between paid and free VPN options is what data is collected on users. Some VPN providers will track your information and collect data for advertisement purposes, and past studies suggest that free VPNs are far more likely to do so.
This doesn't mean every free option will collect logs or other data. For example, some VPN providers will have a free option that is restricted in terms of speed or the number of countries on offer, with paid subscribers enjoying the full benefits.