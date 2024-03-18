'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
For 66% off get a smartwatch with a magnetic band
What are you looking for in a smartwatch? If your desires are simple—i.e. keeping track of your health and fitness, checking the time, and maybe taking the occasional picture, then the MagPRO Smartwatch might be just the solution for you.
This black MagPRO Smartwatch is on sale for just $50 (reg. $150). Designed with multiple features, the MagPRO offers the typical functionality of most smartwatches on the market but with the added bonus of a comfortable band, lengthy battery life, and reliable smartphone compatibility.
Speaking to how well this MagPro works with your smartphone, it can get message and call notifications so that you can read them right on your wrist even if your phone is in the other room charging. It can also work as a remote control to take pictures and videos for your phone.
When it comes to health and wellness support, the MagPRO is designed to offer you all of the informative metrics and analytics that other smartwatches might. You can use it to track your steps or calories burned in a given day, check your heart rate, and more. The MagPRO is waterproof and sweatproof, so you should be able to wear it while enjoying any of your favorite exercise routines.
In addition to its wellness-tracking and call and text capabilities, this smartwatch comes with a comfortable and easy-to-use magnetic band that can wrap securely and comfortably around your wrist. It also gets up to two days of battery life and can recharge in three hours or less.
Pick up this black MagPRO Smartwatch with magnetic band and activity tracker on sale for just $50 (reg. $150).