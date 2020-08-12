For FY 2020, more than half of Cisco sales came from software and services

Cisco on Wednesday published its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year. By the end of fiscal 2020, Cisco said it achieved its goal of acquiring more than half of its revenue from software and services.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP net income came $3.4 billion, or 80 cents per share. Total revenue was $12.15 billion, a decrease of 9 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $12.08 billion.

For the full 2020 fiscal year, Cisco's non-GAAP EPS came to $3.21 on revenue of $49.3 billion, a decrease of 5 percent year-over-year.

Cisco's focus on software and services "continues to resonate with customers as they digitize their organizations," Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement. "Throughout fiscal 2020, Cisco has demonstrated operational resilience based on our strong customer relationships, solid financial foundation, and differentiated innovation. As we focus on the future, we are rebalancing our R&D investments to focus on new areas so we can continue to offer customers the best, most relevant technology in simpler, more easily consumable ways."

Product revenue in Q4 was down 13 percent to $8.83 billion. Within this category, sales from infrastructure platforms was down 16 percent to $6.6 billion. Application revenue was also down 9 percent to $1.36 billion. Sales of security products grew 10 percent to $814 million. "Other Products," which brought in $35 million, declined by 17 percent.

Service revenue was flat year-over-year at $3.32 billion.

As of Q4, software subscriptions make up 78 percent of Cisco's software revenue, CFO Kelly Kramer noted. "Remaining performance obligations continued to grow strongly in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our portfolio of software and services," Kramer said in a statement.

Revenue was down across geographic segments. In the Americas, sales declined by 12 percent, in EMEA by 6 percent, and in APJC revenue was down 7 percent.

For the first quarter, Cisco expects a non-GAAP EPS between 69 cents and 71 cents. It expects revenue to decline between 9 percent and 11 percent year-over-year.

