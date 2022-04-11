For the best: Musk bails on Twitter board seat

Image: Nick_ Raille_07 / Shutterstock.com

The agreement for Elon Musk to join the Twitter board could not last for a week, as CEO Parag Agrawal has said the billionaire will not be taking up a seat.

Agrawal said Twitter leadership believed having Musk "act in our best interests" was the best way forward when he was offered a board seat.

"We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance," Agrawal said in a tweet.

But since the original board announcement, Musk has stated he would not be joining the board.

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9 [translation for rest of the world: 9th of April], but Elon shared the same morning that he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal said.

"I believe this is for the best."

Musk has also posted polls on whether Twitter should remove the w in its name, whether the company's San Francisco headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter since "no one shows up anyway", and asked whether Twitter is dying.

Musk also said Twitter Blue subscribers should see no ads, and get their own checkmark.

"It would massively expand the verified pool & make bot armies too expensive to maintain," Musk said.

Last week it was revealed that Musk had purchased 9.2% of the shares in Twitter, with a reported agreement that the billionaire would not buy more than 14.9% of the company, nor take it over.

