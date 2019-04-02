Former Toshiba PC business now known as Dynabook

× dynabook-logo.jpg

Toshiba America Client Solutions is now Dynabook Americas.

The rebranding, which was announced in January, is aligned with a name change that started Jan. 1. Dynabook Inc. is formerly Toshiba Client Solutions.

Sharp Corp. acquired 80.1 percent of Toshiba's PC business in June 2018. The deal was final in October. Dynabook will utilize Sharp's sales office and showrooms as well as tie-ins on digital signage, monitors, printers and interactive displays.

× x30-win10-angle-06-07.jpg

According to the company, Dynabook will still focus on business laptops, smart glasses and Internet of things tools.

Dynabook's rebrand will cover its subsidiaries around the globe including Europe, Singapore, Canada and Australia. Products will also get Dynabook branding.

The Dynabook brand is familiar in Japan. The Dynabook brand will continue to have sub-brands--Portege, Tecra and DynaEdge--formerly under the Toshiba name plates.